De la Rose gets back in with Blues with Kyrou out sick

The Blues are expected to practice on Monday before getting on the plane and then on Thursday.

BLAIS BACK

Sammy Blais was a healthy scratch on Thursday against the New York Islanders as Berube wanted to see more from the young winger. Blais will be back in the lineup tonight.

"He wants me to be better and I think I can be better too," Blais said. "He wants me to elevate my game and just be better all-around. I think last game was just a little reset and I'm going to be ready to go tonight."

"I think he’ll have a strong game," Berube said. "He’s gonna give you effort. He always gives you effort and he always gives you physicality out there, which is a good thing. He just has to manage his game a little bit better. You know, I think he thinks of the outcome more than just the process a lot of times. I’d like him to just focus on playing and not worrying about ... I think what he does a lot of times is every shift, he wants to score a goal. I get that. I did too. But you gotta focus on just playing the game and doing things right out there. Sometimes I think he gets a little caught up in that."

