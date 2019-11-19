The Blues offense did what it has done a lot of lately, creating chances but not putting them in the net, but the defense picked up the slack, holding Tampa Bay to just one goal in a 3-1 win for the Blues on Tuesday at Enterprise Center to snap a three-game losing streak.
Only an empty-net goal by Jaden Schwartz with 4.4 seconds to play kept it from being the fourth straight game in which the Blues scored two goals or less.
Oskar Sundqvist put the Blues ahead 6:16 into the third period on a beautiful no-look backhand pass from Robert Thomas, who showed what he can do as a center. Sundqvist had slipped, and got up just in time to drive home the puck from the right dot. Thomas going to center was one of the line overhauls that coach Craig Berube did in the face of the team's offensive struggles.
"It's been a while since I played center so it took a little to get used to," Thomas said, "but definitely nice to get back to your comfort zone and get back to controlling the puck."
The Blues controlled much of the final two periods, outshooting Tampa Bay 26 to 10 after the first period.
It was a physical game, with lots of hitting, some post-whistle scrums and a second-period hit by Brayden Schenn that knocked Nikita Kucherov out of the game.
"I think we just needed to play our game for a full 60 minutes," Sundqvist said. "It’s been a while since we did that. It feels like tonight was finally a night where we were putting up our complete game for 60 minutes.
"We feed off when we’re hitting people and getting the puck down deep and grinding them down. That’s when we know we’re at our best. That’s what we need to do night in, night out. Today was a good night."
Tampa Bay had averaged 3.2 goals per game over its past six games.
"We defended well," Berube said. "They got inside a little bit and Binner had to make some good saves. Not a lot but he had to make some good saves at times.
"We talked about being a good forecheck team tonight, keeping the puck in the offensive zone. I thought we did a good job of it."
"I think they have a fast team, they like to play on the go," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "We just tried to get in front of them, didn't let them do anything coming out of their zone. Just tried to not let them get speed."
Parayko had a strong night, with six shots on goal and 10 shot attempts, as well as playing a key role in shutting down Tampa Bay.
"I thought he was great tonight," Berube said. "He elevated his game. He did unbelievably tonight, with and without the puck. Covering. He was an aggressive player tonight."
David Perron put in a rebound in front of the net, ending a long run for the Blues without a goal and getting them even at 1-1 in the second.
Perron was in front of the crease when a puck shot by Colton Parayko and stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy came to him. He got the puck, stickhandled to his right and got it past Vasilevskiy's pad for his ninth goal of the season.
The Blues had gone 74 minutes, 10 seconds without a goal since Vince Dunn scored against Anaheim, and it had been 131:54 since the last goal by a forward, by Brayden Schenn against Columbus.
Perron's goal came on Sammy Blais' first shift back on the ice after being checked into the boards by Erik Cernak and heading to the room for treatment.
The Blues could have had more, outshooting Tampa Bay 18-4 in the period, though the closest anyone came was two shorthanded chances for Tampa in the period, with Jordan Binnington making two strong saves.
Later in the period, Cernak was assessed a double-minor for roughing when he went after Schenn laid out Nikita Kucherov. Schenn got two for roughing, but the Blues couldn't do anything with the mad advantage. The Blues are 0 for 4 on the power play in the game, getting another one on a seldom-seen trapezoid call on Vasilevskiy.
Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa with 3:24 to go in the first. Alex Killorn got the puck out of the corner, passed in front to Cirelli, who put it between Jordan Binnington's pads from close range and into the net. Vince Dunn was nearby, but had his back to the play.
Pat Maroon almost scored early in the game, jumping on a rebound in front of the Blues net but Binnington, Mackenzie MacEachern and Dunn converged on him to keep the puck out.
It was a fairly wide open period, which may not have been ultimately something the Blues want against the fast-skating Lightning.
The Blues did kill a power play by Tampa Bay's difficult unit, ranked second in the league, and did it well, keeping the Lightning from having a shot on goal.
Right before the opening faceoff, the Blues presented Maroon with his Stanley Cup ring. To a roaring cheer from the Enterprise Center crowd and stick taps from his former teammates, Maroon skated over the Olympia tunnel, where he was met by Blues captains Alex Pietrangelo, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen, the last two in street clothes since they're injured, and general manager Doug Armstrong, with big hugs for everyone. Armstrong presented him with his ring. Maroon put it on and marveled at it, before hugging everyone one more time before taking his place for the opening faceoff.