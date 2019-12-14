The Blues have done everything but score in the first two periods, which is why they're trailing Chicago 1-0 after two periods on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.
The Blues had a 25-4 edge in shot attempts in the first period, but it took the Blackhawks just 19 seconds to score in the second period, on a fairly straightforward shot by Brandon Saad that seemed to cross up Jordan Binnington, who had the puck go in off his skate.
The Blues had a chance to get even soon after when they went on a power play, but 41 seconds in, Brayden Schenn was called for interference to wipe out the rest of it. And then during the four-on-four, the Blues had too many men on the ice, which gave Chicago 41 seconds with a two-man advantage and 1:17 of one-man advantage after that, but the Blues killed it off.
The Blues weren't quite as dominant in the second as in the first, but they still outshot Chicago 14-9 and had a 22-19 edge in shot attempts.
The Blues are 0-3 in the game on the power play, running their futility streak to 14 straight power plays without a goal.
The Blues had the puck for pretty much all of the first period but couldn't score.
The Blues had a 13-2 edge in shots on goal and a 25-4 edge in shot attempts. One of those Chicago attempts, however, was almost a goal. In a two-on-one break for the Blackhawks, Ryan Carpenter put a shot off the goalpost.
Ivan Barbashev had three shots on goal for the Blues and six shot attempts.
The Blues kept taking the puck away from Chicago and sending it back into the zone, giving them a seemingly constant presence with the puck.
The last 7:27 of the first period was played without a whistle.