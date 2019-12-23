Does he look rested? Binnington back in goal for Blues vs. Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Does he look rested?
It's been a week since Jordan Binnington last played and he'll be in goal for the Blues on Monday night in the team's final game before the league's three-day Christmas break.
"I think he got the rest that he needed," coach Craig Berube said. "Not that he wanted it, but he's played a lot. Things add up, bumps and bruises, things like that. He got good rest and he feels good."
Among the many things an NHL coach has to do, one of toughest is telling guys that it's in their best interest not to practice or play some days.
"Everybody wants to play," Berube said. "Everybody wants to play a lot. It's normal. At the same time, we have to manage the workload of a lot of guys. Most of them, they just like the routine of keeping going. I don't know what the word is for it, but they don't like time off, they want to keep going, keep getting out there touching the puck. A perfect example is a guy like Ryan O'Reilly. He never wants to take a day off but he needs it but he likes to get out there and make sure he's touching pucks and things like that.
"It is hard to keep him off. I think he's done a better job of it this year, just optionals and the days we say 'no skate' so everyone stays off. If you don't want guys to go out, don't make it optional. Just say no skate."
Binnington talked about getting back on the ice on Sunday here.
STREAKER
The Blues have won five in a row, and the start of that streak coincided with Oskar Sundqvist's return to the lineup after missing six games to an injury.
Coincidence?
"Probably not," Berube said. "He's a good player, a very good plaeyr. He really brings a lot of energy to our team. His will, I think guys feed of that. He wills his way around the ice as much as I've seen any player."
Sundqvist wasn't so sure he should get the credit.
"Yeah, I don't think so," he said. "We've been getting a couple players back here and getting our game going. It seems like every night it's been a different line. It's good for us we have that weapon to have."
LAST ONE
The Blues, and the rest of the NHL, take a three-day break after today. That presents an added challenge to the team of players having to block out the upcoming Christmas holiday.
"It starts now," Berube said, "mentally preparing yourself and holding yourself accountable. We've got one more game before the break. It's each individual making sure he's accountable for that and it starts from a mental side right now and tonight being emotionally engaged in the game."
PERSONNEL FILE
The Blues had an optional morning skate on Monday but Berube said it would be the same lineup as on Saturday against San Jose, and the lines the team ran in practice on Sunday looked the same as for that game.
Forwards
Sundqvist-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
KINGS
Forwards
Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown
Kempe-Lizotte-Wagner
Prokhorkin-Amadio-Toffoli
Clifford-Carter-Lewis
Defensemen
Ryan-Doughty
Hutton-Roy
MacDermid-Walker
Goalie
Quick