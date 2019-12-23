Does he look rested? Binnington back in goal for Blues vs. Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Does he look rested?

It's been a week since Jordan Binnington last played and he'll be in goal for the Blues on Monday night in the team's final game before the league's three-day Christmas break.

"I think he got the rest that he needed," coach Craig Berube said. "Not that he wanted it, but he's played a lot. Things add up, bumps and bruises, things like that. He got good rest and he feels good."

Among the many things an NHL coach has to do, one of toughest is telling guys that it's in their best interest not to practice or play some days.

"Everybody wants to play," Berube said. "Everybody wants to play a lot. It's normal. At the same time, we have to manage the workload of a lot of guys. Most of them, they just like the routine of keeping going. I don't know what the word is for it, but they don't like time off, they want to keep going, keep getting out there touching the puck. A perfect example is a guy like Ryan O'Reilly. He never wants to take a day off but he needs it but he likes to get out there and make sure he's touching pucks and things like that.