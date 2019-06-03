Vince Dunn will be back in the lineup for the first time since May 15 and Zach Sanford is staying in, moving up to Ryan O'Reilly's line for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.
Dunn has been out since Game 3 of the San Jose series, when he was hit in the face with a puck and suffered extensive damage to his mouth.
He replaces Robert Bortuzzo in the lineup and will be partnered with Carl Gunnarsson. Dunn will also be on the power play.
"Let's talk offense," Gunnarsson said. "He's an offensive guy. He’s on the power play. Great with the puck, great skater. Defensively, I think he's strong, looking at his size, I think he's a strong kid and he's got good body position too. That comes from being a great skater."
"I just wanted to feel myself getting used to the speed of things," Dunn said. "The more I practiced, the faster I was catching up to things. So I gotta feel like myself out there, I want to be able to be effective and I want to be the player that I was (before).
"Just being away from the game for so long takes a toll on you. So yesterday was good, I got a lot of touches in, and this morning again I felt good out there."
Dunn took a shot from Brenden Dillon to the face. He didn't lose any teeth -- "So far," he said the other day -- and has a lot of wires in his jaw, which has kept him from eating much.
“Yeah it was scary," Dunn said of the injury. "Spending the night in the hospital it’s very uncomfortable and very scary. It was nice to have the guys visit me in the room after the game even though we had that tough loss in overtime. You try not to set a timeline and you try not to put things in the future into your head, you’ve kind of just got to take it day by day. I started to see improvements after a week, finally the last few days I’ve been feeling like myself. It’s very exciting to be back.”
Sanford moved into the lineup for Game 3 because of Oskar Sundqvist's suspension. He did well there, with an assist, and he was the only Blues who was a plus in plus-minus. With Sundqvist back in, coach Craig Berube chose to keep the fourth line of Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen together and find another place to fit Sanford into the lineup. He put Sanford with O'Reilly and David Perron that had some good results together earlier in the season. Sammy Blais, who had been on that line, dropped down to Robby Fabbri's spot with Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon, in what originally was Robert Thomas' spot.
“I thought he had a real good game," Berube said. "I thought that was a real good line last game for us. I thought he was strong on the puck. He’s got good hands, he’s got real good puck skills and I thought that he had composure with the puck and he moved his feet and he was strong on it.”
"Personally," Sanford said, "I think it was good for me to get out there and get some shifts and kind of feel out how the series has been like and get used to it. Obviously I'm excited to be back in tonight."
TIME MARCHES ON
Carl Gunnarsson stood in the Blues dressing room, talking with two reporters, while a mob gathered around Vince Dunn a few stalls away. Not long ago, the mobs were around Gunnarsson.
"What was that, three days ago?" he said. "Life's short. Boom. Done."
HERE'S BINNER
Jordan Binnington will be back in goal for the Blues tonight, with everyone on the Blues expecting another bounce back performance from him. He is 6-2 in the postseason in starts following a loss, with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.
“It’s another game," he said. "You prepare the same way. Stanley Cup Final, we’re down 2-1, so hopefully we can tie the series up tonight.
"Same old story, right? Just prepare the same way. As a goalie things are going to happen, it’s not always going to be perfect and you’ve got to regroup, pick yourself back up and move on to the next game.”
"On his bounce-back games," Berube said, "it’s just his calmness and his mannerisms more than anything. I think he goes back in there and he feels real confident about himself. Early on in games a lot of times you see his puck-handling ability and I know that he’s dialed pretty well when I notice that kind of stuff.”
BLUES LINES
FORWARDS
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Maroon-Bozak-Blais
Barbashev-Sundqvist-Steen
DEFENSEMEN
Edmundson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Gunnarsson
GOALIE
Binnington