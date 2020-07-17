You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dunn misses second day of Blues practice
0 comments

Dunn misses second day of Blues practice

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blues practice day five

St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak bounces the puck on his stick during a practice at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 17, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

For the first time in the Blues' midseason preseason camp, they had the same set of players on the ice for two consecutive days.

That's not necessarily good news since it meant that defenseman Vince Dunn missed his second straight day of practice for reasons unspecified, but everyone else who was supposed to be there was there.

Coach Craig Berube also had his team do extensive five-on-five play for the first time in camp.

The lines have stayed the same and with Dunn out, Robert Bortuzzo skated with Justin Faulk and Niko Mikkola skated with Derrick Pouliot in the first group.

For the first time, defenseman Jake Walman wasn't on the ice with both groups. That honor now falls to Niko Mikkola and Tyler Tucker.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports