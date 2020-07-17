Dunn misses second day of Blues practice

For the first time in the Blues' midseason preseason camp, they had the same set of players on the ice for two consecutive days.

That's not necessarily good news since it meant that defenseman Vince Dunn missed his second straight day of practice for reasons unspecified, but everyone else who was supposed to be there was there.

Coach Craig Berube also had his team do extensive five-on-five play for the first time in camp.

The lines have stayed the same and with Dunn out, Robert Bortuzzo skated with Justin Faulk and Niko Mikkola skated with Derrick Pouliot in the first group.

For the first time, defenseman Jake Walman wasn't on the ice with both groups. That honor now falls to Niko Mikkola and Tyler Tucker.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.