Dunn, Poganski, Reinke, Walman get qualifying offers from Blues
The Blues are back in town

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn skates through a drill during the first group practice following the coronavirus shutdown, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Blues' practice facilities at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

The Blues extended qualifying offers to four restricted free agents, defensemen Vince Dunn, Mitch Reinke and Jake Walman, and forward Austin Poganski, ahead of Wednesday afternoon's deadline.

By making qualifying offers, it means that the Blues retain the rights to those players when free agency begins on Friday. The Blues would have the right to match any offer made to one of those players by another team.

It means that two restricted free agents who did not receive qualifying offers, defensemen Derrick Pouliot and Jake Dotchin, will become free agents on Friday.

Dunn, the only one of those players who spent the entire season with the Blues, is the key player in this group. He is coming off an entry-level contract that had an annual average value of $888,333, making him the most cost effective player among the Blues defensive corps. He will be getting a raise off that amount, and he has been mentioned as the kind of player who could get an offer sheet from another team. In three NHL seasons, he's scored 26 goals.

Poganski and Walman were both with the Blues for short stints this season, each getting in one game, and were both with the team in the Edmonton bubble. Both also have arbitration rights.

Reinke spent his entire season in San Antonio.

Pouliot got in two games with the Blues in the regular season and was with the team in Edmonton. The Blues were his third NHL team after Pittsburgh, which drafted him eighth overall in 2012, and Vancouver.

Dotchin had one goal and seven assists in 37 games with San Antonio.

