Dunn wishes he could have gotten in a couple more punches at Trouba

The Blues-Rangers game on Saturday night finished with a fight, as Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and the Rangers' Jacob Trouba squared off in a battle that got everyone in the ice involved.

Dunn almost knocked Trouba off his feet with a left during the scrap.

"It would have been nice to get a couple more," Dunn said.

The game had gotten increasingly chippy in the third period as it became evident the Rangers weren't going to come back from three goals down. With 1:45 go to in the game, Mackenzie MacEachern and New York's Brendan Smith each got 10-minute misconducts for some action behind the Blues net.

The Blues got a power play with 37 seconds to go after a high-sticking call on Brett Howden, and there was a faceoff in the Rangers end with nine seconds to play. Dunn got the puck and skated behind the net and out the other side, with Trouba hacking away at his legs the whole time. A penalty was going to be called on Trouba, but the game ended before there was a whistle. At the buzzer, Dunn dropped his gloves and went at Trouba.