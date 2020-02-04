Edmundson makes his first return to St. Louis

Zach Sanford was among a group of Blues who went out to dinner with former teammate Joel Edmundson on Monday night.
"I said, 'If I get a chance, I might run you,' " Sanford said. "And he's like, 'You better make it count.' "
Edmundson, who was drafted by the Blues, broke into the NHL with the Blues, won a Stanley Cup with the Blues and celebrated long and hard with the Blues, will get his Stanley Cup ring in a brief pregame ceremony in his first time back in St. Louis since his trade in training camp to Carolina.
"Just driving through downtown or going down Market Street brings good memories," he said, "and seeing all the guys, seeing the guys that work in the organization, seeing you guys, I definitely missed it. But I've really enjoyed myself in Carolina and we're just looking forward to a good match tonight."
Edmundson said he wasn't completely surprised by the trade, which sent him and Dominik Bokk to Carolina for Justin Faulk. (Coincidentally, while Edmundson and close to half of the Blues were dining in a Clayton restaurant last night, Justin Faulk was dining with his former Carolina teammates in the same place. Edmundson said that Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz split the check on his dinner.)
"Just going to arbitration two years in a row, you kind of get that sense that might be a trade in the works but it still caught me off guard," he said. "Going to Carolina, I just wanted to go in there with a positive mindset, I want to bring my game down to Carolina and it's been an easy transition. It's an easy locker room to go into, a lot of young faces. I didn't really know anyone when I got down there, but I became friends with everyone real quick."
Edmundson is the last member of last season's team to get his ring. The Blues had an earlier on-ice ceremony for Pat Maroon when Tampa Bay was in town and game Michael Del Zotto his ring off ice when Anaheim was here.
"I saw the videos and the snapshots of when they received them," Edmundson said. "Just looking at pictures for the next week but since then, I haven't really looked at it or thought about it too much. I kind of just want to get my mind off that and focus on playing but definitely coming back here, it's going to be exciting to see it."
The Blues flew his parents Bob and Lois, who would frequently drive down from their home in Brandon, Manitoba, to watch games, in for the ceremony.
"(Doug Armstrong) called me a couple weeks ago and mentioned that to me," he said. "First class move by (Chris) Zimmerman and (Tom) Stillman and the guys here in the whole organization. They treated me well. The whole time in St. Louis was really special and I know my parents are really thankful for that."
His parents have made several trips to Raleigh, but only one drive. "They drove the one time," Edmundson said, "and said they probably won't do it again. I'll fly them down."
Edmundson has four goals and nine assists and is averaging 18:18 of ice time per game, about a minute less than he had last season with the Blues.
"He was really good early," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "He fit right in. We played him some big minutes and I think he's been a great addition for us. What he brings is something we didn't have in the back end, which is that size and a little bit of, you know, that grit factor. We love to have a bunch of those guys but obviously the personality is great. He comes to work and we know what we're getting out of him and that's something that we cherish for sure."
There may have been dinner and old times on Monday night, but there figure to be hitting on Tuesday.
"I'm not going to change my game at all," Edmundson said, "and I know they won't. They play hard. They forecheck hard so I'm definitely prepared to get hit and throw some hits myself."
Sanford said there wouldn't be any holding out. "It's hockey," he said. "We'll hug it out later."
SUNNY SIDE UP
Oskar Sundqvist will miss his fourth straight game tonight with a lower-body injury. Berube said Sundqvist skated today and was "feeling better." Sundqvist is eligible to come off injured reserve before the Winnipeg game on Thursday, though the fact he hasn't skated with the team yet says he may need a little more time.
LINES
The Blues had an optional morning skate, but it looks like the lines will be the ones shown yesterday in practice. Troy Brouwer gets another game, Carl Gunnarsson is in and Jordan Binnington is in goal.
Forwards
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Thomas-Schenn (though they'll switch often)
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Blais-Barbashev-Brouwer
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Binnington
Hurricanes
Forwards
Warren Foegele -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nino Niederreiter -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen
Brock McGinn -- Erik Haula -- Justin Williams
Ryan Dzingel -- Jordan Martinook -- Martin Necas
Defensemen
Jaccob Slavin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Jake Gardiner -- Brett Pesce
Haydn Fleury -- Joel Edmundson
Goalie
Petr Mrazek
James Reimer
Scratched: Lucas Wallmark