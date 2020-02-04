Edmundson makes his first return to St. Louis

Zach Sanford was among a group of Blues who went out to dinner with former teammate Joel Edmundson on Monday night.

"I said, 'If I get a chance, I might run you,' " Sanford said. "And he's like, 'You better make it count.' "

Edmundson, who was drafted by the Blues, broke into the NHL with the Blues, won a Stanley Cup with the Blues and celebrated long and hard with the Blues, will get his Stanley Cup ring in a brief pregame ceremony in his first time back in St. Louis since his trade in training camp to Carolina.

"Just driving through downtown or going down Market Street brings good memories," he said, "and seeing all the guys, seeing the guys that work in the organization, seeing you guys, I definitely missed it. But I've really enjoyed myself in Carolina and we're just looking forward to a good match tonight."

Edmundson said he wasn't completely surprised by the trade, which sent him and Dominik Bokk to Carolina for Justin Faulk. (Coincidentally, while Edmundson and close to half of the Blues were dining in a Clayton restaurant last night, Justin Faulk was dining with his former Carolina teammates in the same place. Edmundson said that Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz split the check on his dinner.)