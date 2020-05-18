Ex-Blue Jaskin named MVP of the KHL

One-time Blue Dmitrij Jaskin, who was traded away right before the start of the 2018-19 season, was named the recipient of the Golden Stick as the most valuable player in the KHL.

Jaskin had 31 goals and 32 assists in 58 games for Moscow Dynamo. He had three goals and three assists in Dynamo's first-round playoff win, but then the rest of the playoffs were cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The KHL offered up this quote from Jaskin about the award:

"It feels really good to be chosen for such a prestigious award, especially in my first season in the league. Is there more to come? There are no limits to perfection. We train and we play so that we can get better, so that fans can come to the game and enjoy quality hockey. There's a lot of work ahead of us. The new season won't be easy and, from the first seconds of action, everyone has to prove - to himself, to the coaches and to the fans - that his previous achievements were no accident."

Jaskin knows a thing or two about showing that previous achievements were no accident. In his first (almost) full season with the Blues, Jaskin had 13 goals in 54 games in 2014-15. He never got close to that number again in the NHL - his most was six in 2017-18. Jaskin was a solid defensive player but the expectations for offense set in that first season stuck with him.