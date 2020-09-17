Ex-Stars coach Montgomery joins Blues staff, says he 'deserved' to be fired by Dallas

Montgomery, whose wife is from St. Louis and who had moved here earlier in the summer before the job with the Blues was even a possibility, has been getting treatment. “I’ve sought that help,” he told TSN, “and that’s why I talk about that daily conditioning allows me to have a sober life and my life is much better. I tell you that a lot of people have told me that your life is going to get better and now that I’m coming up on six months, it does get better.

“I’m just thankful for all those reasons for the Stars letting me go.”

Montgomery, 51, signed a two-year contract with the Blues and is coming back to where his NHL career began. He was signed by the Blues as a college free agent in 1993 and played one season with St. Louis before bouncing around the NHL with four teams over the next five seasons. He then went into coaching, working his way up from college to juniors back to college, guiding Denver to a national championship, and then with the Stars. He was their coach in 2018-19 when they lost to the Blues in the second round of the playoffs. He had a 60-43-10 record with the Stars.

“My family and I are very grateful to Mr. (Tom) Stillman, Doug (Armstrong) and Craig for this opportunity to be part of the Blues organization,” Montgomery said in a statement released by the team.