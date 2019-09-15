There aren't a whole lot of mysteries about the Blues in training camp this season, but one of the biggest ones will start to get an answer when the Blues play their first preseason game on Monday in Dallas.
The Blues are wasting no time in getting a look at forward Robby Fabbri, who hasn't played much in the past two seasons because of two knee surgeries. While most of the team's top players will get the night off -- the team's top two offensive lines, top two defensive pairings and top two goalies aren't on the trip -- but it will the first chance for the team's younger forwards to state their cases.
Other forwards making the trip will be Oskar Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Jordan Nolan, Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern and then some lesser-known names: Michael Vecchione, Mathias Laferriere, Nathan Walker, Ryan Olsen and Austin Poganski.
Joel Edmundson and Robert Bortuzzo will head the defense, along with Derrick Pouliot and Niko Mikkola, two candidates to be the team's eighth defensemen, and and Andreas Borgman, Jake Christensen and Jake Dotchin. Ville Husso and Alex Wilcox, the two goalies ticketed for San Antonio, will share the goaltending duties.
BACK TO JUNIORS
The Blues did their first reduction on the numbers in camp by sending five players back to juniors: goaltender Colten Ellis (Rimouski, QMJHL), defenseman Tyler Tucker (Barrie, OHL) and forwards Nikita Alexandrov (Charlottetown, QMJHL), Jeremy Michel (Val-d’Or, QMJHL), Keean Washkurak (Mississauga, OHL).
INJURY UPDATE
Forward Jordan Kyrou missed his second day of practice on Sunday as he continued his recovery from offseason surgery on his knee cap but coach Craig Berube said he was expected to return to practice on Monday.
Forward Robert Thomas, recovering from offseason wrist surgery, will join the full team in practice on Monday. He had been working with a small third group that had been working after the majority of the team had practiced.
Alexandrov, who missed the first day of practice with a shoulder injury, practiced again in the third group.