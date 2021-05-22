Faulk, Bortuzzo still doubtful for Blues' Game 4 on Sunday

The forecast for a return to normalcy on the Blues' defense: Doubtful.

That was the term coach Craig Berube used to describe the likelihood of Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo, both of whom missed Game 3 of the series with the Avalanche on Friday night because of injuries suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday, playing in Game 4 on Sunday.

Also uncertain is the status of defenseman Vince Dunn, who took part in the team's optional practice on Saturday, the latest in a series of practices he's been on the ice for but has yet to feel well enough to get in a game.

"There's been no setback for Dunn," Berube said. "When he lets me know if he's ready to play, then we'll decide if we're going to play him. But that hasn't been said yet."

The one player on defense who could get back is Jake Walman, who was on the ice for pregame warmups on Friday but didn't take part in the game after spending 10 days on the NHL's COVID list.

"There's a possibility," Berube said.

With Walman the only player who has a reasonable expectation of getting back into the lineup for Game 4 that means that either Steven Santini or Mitch Reinke will get another game.