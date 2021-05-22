 Skip to main content
Faulk, Bortuzzo still doubtful for Blues' Game 4 on Sunday
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for hit to head

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

The forecast for a return to normalcy on the Blues' defense: Doubtful.

That was the term coach Craig Berube used to describe the likelihood of Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo, both of whom missed Game 3 of the series with the Avalanche on Friday night because of injuries suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday, playing in Game 4 on Sunday.

Also uncertain is the status of defenseman Vince Dunn, who took part in the team's optional practice on Saturday, the latest in a series of practices he's been on the ice for but has yet to feel well enough to get in a game.

"There's been no setback for Dunn," Berube said. "When he lets me know if he's ready to play, then we'll decide if we're going to play him. But that hasn't been said yet."

The one player on defense who could get back is Jake Walman, who was on the ice for pregame warmups on Friday but didn't take part in the game after spending 10 days on the NHL's COVID list.

"There's a possibility," Berube said.

With Walman the only player who has a reasonable expectation of getting back into the lineup for Game 4 that means that either Steven Santini or Mitch Reinke will get another game. 

Berube said he had no idea when David Perron might be available off the league's COVID list. 

The Blues held an optional practice on Saturday in between their late Game 3 and their early Game 4, which starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday (Bally Sports Midwest and NBCSN). Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Zach Sanford and Kyle Clifford were the only forwards who played on Friday who took part and Santini, Reinke, Torey Krug and Marco Scandella were the defensemen who played who were on the ice. The rest were the healthy scratches from Friday. Scandella has sat out a lot of morning skates lately, but he took the ice on Saturday.

A big hit

Sammy Blais was credited with 10 hits in Game 3. He's the sixth Blue since 2000 to have that many in a playoff game. Santini had eight.

