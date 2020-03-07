Faulk will be game-time decision for Blues on Sunday

CHICAGO -- Defenseman Justin Faulk didn't skate with the Blues at their practice on Saturday at the United Center and coach Craig Berube said he would be a game-time decision for the game Sunday with the Blackhawks.
"Day to day," Berube said. "Hopefully he can go on the ice tomorrow, we'll see and then make a decision if he's a player tomorrow. He's possible right now."
Faulk was hurt in practice on Thursday in Newark and was a scratch on Friday night for the game with the Devils. That was the first game he had missed all season. With the time change and the earlier start (6:30 p.m.), the Blues won't have a morning skate on Sunday, so it won't be clear until about 5 p.m., if then, if Faulk can go.
"If he’s not 100 percent, he’s probably not going to go," Berube said.
PERSONNEL FILE
With Faulk not skating, the Blues did their usual routine on the blueline, with Carl Gunnarsson with Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Bortuzzo with Vince Dunn.
After a sluggish offensive game on Friday which saw Berube mix his lines in the third period, he's going back to some tried and true lines. Ryan O'Reilly is back centering Zach Sanford and David Perron and Brayden Schenn is back at center with Jaden Schwartz and Sammy Blais on his wings, a combination that was on the ice for the Blues' second goal on Friday.
"Nothing was happening last game so I just switched them all up," Berube said. "Just trying to find a spark in the third period and we got a goal late which gave us an opportunity. A little too late, that’s all."
"We got a goal in the third," Blais said, "so we'll see what happens tomorrow. I'm excited for the opportunity for sure."
This may well be a sneak peak at what the lines will look like when Vladimir Tarasenko returns, with Tarasenko going in Blais' spot.
The only personnel change in the lineup will be Mackenzie MacEachern going in for Jordan Kyrou.
"There’s extra guys," Berube said. "I’ve been using guys and trying to get everybody involved."
The lines and pairings looked like this:
Forwards
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Blais
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Sundqvist-Barbashev
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
With back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday, it's likely that Jake Allen will play against Chicago and Jordan Binnington will get the Florida game at Enterprise.
EYE ON THE HAWKS
The Blues can complete their first season sweep of the Blackhawks with a win on Sunday. If so, it will come in the 319th meeting between the teams.
The three games between the teams so far have had a wide-open feel. The Blues won 4-0 in Chicago on Dec. 2, came back from 3-0 down in the third to win 4-3 at Enterprise on Dec. 14, then the Blues won 6-5 on Feb. 25, coming back from deficits of 3-1 and 5-4.
"I think it’s just the makeup of the game," Berube said. "It goes back a long way, the rivalry. We obviously could do things a little bit better, our PK the last time we played them, we let them score three times. We obviously could do a better job there; stay out of the penalty box is another one. We can play tighter. We can do a better job of not getting into that run and gun game that they want to play."
FINAL JERSEY THOUGHTS
Because of weather issues, the Blues didn't get to their hotel in Chicago until close to 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. That made the long night of the game seem even longer.
"Overall, our puck play wasn’t great in the game," Berube said. "I don’t think the ice was great, but our execution was not very good. The third period, I thought we played our game, we really were aggressive, our D were hammering walls, we were reloading, we were doing all those things. We were working for each other. I didn’t think the first two periods were there with being connected, working for each other, second-man quick, things like that. We let them kill too many plays , we didn’t have any O zone time the first two periods. Third period we had a ton of O zone time."