Faulk will be game-time decision for Blues on Sunday

EYE ON THE HAWKS

The Blues can complete their first season sweep of the Blackhawks with a win on Sunday. If so, it will come in the 319th meeting between the teams.

The three games between the teams so far have had a wide-open feel. The Blues won 4-0 in Chicago on Dec. 2, came back from 3-0 down in the third to win 4-3 at Enterprise on Dec. 14, then the Blues won 6-5 on Feb. 25, coming back from deficits of 3-1 and 5-4.

"I think it’s just the makeup of the game," Berube said. "It goes back a long way, the rivalry. We obviously could do things a little bit better, our PK the last time we played them, we let them score three times. We obviously could do a better job there; stay out of the penalty box is another one. We can play tighter. We can do a better job of not getting into that run and gun game that they want to play."

FINAL JERSEY THOUGHTS

Because of weather issues, the Blues didn't get to their hotel in Chicago until close to 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. That made the long night of the game seem even longer.

"Overall, our puck play wasn’t great in the game," Berube said. "I don’t think the ice was great, but our execution was not very good. The third period, I thought we played our game, we really were aggressive, our D were hammering walls, we were reloading, we were doing all those things. We were working for each other. I didn’t think the first two periods were there with being connected, working for each other, second-man quick, things like that. We let them kill too many plays , we didn’t have any O zone time the first two periods. Third period we had a ton of O zone time."