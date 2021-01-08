Faulk won't take Petro's 27; says 'It didn’t even cross my mind'

With the departure of Alex Pietrangelo to the Vegas Golden Knights, the assumption was that Justin Faulk would switch to jersey No. 27 which he wore with distinction previously for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Think again.
“No, can’t do that,” Faulk said. “It didn’t even cross my mind. He’s worn that number here for a long time. He was a captain. He captained the team to a Stanley Cup. I’m not gonna go knocking for just a jersey number, the day someone of that importance to the franchise leaves.
“I don’t think that’s right. So I’ll continue to wear 72 for as long as I’m here.”
Main group time
After an off day Thursday, the Blues were split into a main group and a second group once again during Friday’s two practices at Centene Community Ice Center.
As was the case Wednesday, the main group consisted of 25 players — basically the team the Blues will take into the regular season. The second group consisted of 15 players — basically prospects who will be candidates for the taxi squad or will play in the American Hockey League.
“I want to have our team together,” coach Craig Berube said. “So our team’s out there together. We have five lines and eight ‘D,’ so it’s important that they’re out there practicing together and forming some chemistry. We have some new players on our team, so the only way you get chemistry is by playing on the ice and playing together.”
As opposed to Wednesday, the only change between the main group and second group on Friday was that Jake Walman skated with the main group and Niko Mikkola was with the second group.
“We want to rotate those D a little bit — Walman, (Scott) Perunovich, and Mikkola,” Berube said. “I think that those three D are up and coming defensemen for us and our organization. So we like to get one of them into the main group there every day.”
Friday’s lines
There were no changes in the lines and D-pairings among the main group Friday, except for the Walman and Mikkola switch:
Forwards
Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Thomas-Hoffman
Sanford-Bozak-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
MacEachern-de la Rose-Blais
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Gunnarsson-Walman
Talking to himself
With the regular season fast approaching, does Berube leave the rink everyday fretting about what hasn’t been done or what needs to be done?
“No. I’ve already discussed that situation with myself before camp,” Berube said. “I already convinced myself we can’t cover every little thing. For me and the coaching staff, the most important things are what we’re really banging away at. The identity of our team.
“I think our guys are working hard. They’re pretty tuned into the details of everything that’s needed. We hit the power play and penalty kill again today. We’ll hit it again a couple more times before the season.
“Like I said, not a long camp. For me, we’re covering the most important things.”