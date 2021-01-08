Faulk won't take Petro's 27; says 'It didn’t even cross my mind'

With the departure of Alex Pietrangelo to the Vegas Golden Knights, the assumption was that Justin Faulk would switch to jersey No. 27 which he wore with distinction previously for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Think again.

“No, can’t do that,” Faulk said. “It didn’t even cross my mind. He’s worn that number here for a long time. He was a captain. He captained the team to a Stanley Cup. I’m not gonna go knocking for just a jersey number, the day someone of that importance to the franchise leaves.

“I don’t think that’s right. So I’ll continue to wear 72 for as long as I’m here.”

Main group time

After an off day Thursday, the Blues were split into a main group and a second group once again during Friday’s two practices at Centene Community Ice Center.

As was the case Wednesday, the main group consisted of 25 players — basically the team the Blues will take into the regular season. The second group consisted of 15 players — basically prospects who will be candidates for the taxi squad or will play in the American Hockey League.