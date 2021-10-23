First goal for Blues' Neighbours is an in-house affair

“Obviously I want to stick around,” he said. “It's an incredible group of guys, a really special team and I think we’ve got to capabilities of doing pretty good things this year as a team. I want to do my best to be a part of that and whatever that is, I'm going to continue to try and do here and just keep building game by game.”

“He impresses me a lot that kid,” coach Craig Berube said. “Why he impresses me is because he understands what role he plays on a team and if you moved him up a line and say moved him up with O’Reilly and Perron, he'd understand his role and what he needs to do on that line and make it successful. Then he's down with Bozak and Clifford and he understands how to make that line successful, banging bodies, playing a heavy role game. He knows that’s the fourth line role game and that's what they needed to do tonight. They did it.”

And if it was fitting that he scored on a pass from Schenn, it was also fitting how he got the goal.

“He has a nose for the net,” Berube said. “This guy goes to the net and he's heavy around the net and he's got a good stick. He scored a lot in juniors, he knows what to do.”