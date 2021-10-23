First goal for Blues' Neighbours is an in-house affair

Jake Neighbours got his first NHL goal in the most appropriate way possible. The 19-year-old Blues forward skated off the bench, went straight for the goal and took a pass from Brayden Schenn, whose house Neighbours has been living in while his future in St. Louis is being mapped out, and flicked it into the net from close range. You could almost imagine Schenn and Neighbours working on the play in the kitchen.
“No,” Neighbours said, chuckling, “we don't work on too many hockey things at home.
“I guess that's kind of fitting that he's the one that gives me the pass.”
Neighbours’ goal put the Blues up 4-1 in the second period and it ended up being the gamewinner after the game finished as a 7-3 win over the Kings in the Blues home opener Saturday night at Enterprise Center and it earned him a standing ovation from the crowd.
“Pretty special,” he said. “I think the fans were into it all night and they're feeding our energy all night so for them to get pretty loud for me it was obviously pretty cool feeling for myself.”
It was, as far as he could recall, his first standing ovation. “I don’t think I’ve ever done anything to deserve one,” he said.
Neighbours, because of his age, isn’t eligible to play in the AHL this season, and the Blues have nine games to decide if they want to keep him around for the entire season before this would count as the first season of his contract or return him to his junior team in Edmonton. Neighbours has a goal and an assist in four games and continues to draw glowing reviews from his teammates and coaches.
“Obviously I want to stick around,” he said. “It's an incredible group of guys, a really special team and I think we’ve got to capabilities of doing pretty good things this year as a team. I want to do my best to be a part of that and whatever that is, I'm going to continue to try and do here and just keep building game by game.”
“He impresses me a lot that kid,” coach Craig Berube said. “Why he impresses me is because he understands what role he plays on a team and if you moved him up a line and say moved him up with O’Reilly and Perron, he'd understand his role and what he needs to do on that line and make it successful. Then he's down with Bozak and Clifford and he understands how to make that line successful, banging bodies, playing a heavy role game. He knows that’s the fourth line role game and that's what they needed to do tonight. They did it.”
And if it was fitting that he scored on a pass from Schenn, it was also fitting how he got the goal.
“He has a nose for the net,” Berube said. “This guy goes to the net and he's heavy around the net and he's got a good stick. He scored a lot in juniors, he knows what to do.”
On his goal, which came 2:37 into the second period, Neighbours jumped on to the ice as Jordan Kyrou came off. Schenn had taken the puck behind the net and set up in the corner and threaded a pass through sticks for Neighbours to get his blade on at the top of the crease. A quick flick put it in the net. As his teammates swarmed him, Neighbours made eye contact with Schenn and told him, “Nice pass.” There were smiles all around. Colton Parayko grabbed the puck out of the net and when Neighbours skated the traditional celebration line past the Blues net, Kyrou and others squirted water on him.
“I just didn't really have a picture in my head of what it was going to look like but I was hoping it would come sooner rather than later,” Neighbours said. “I just came off the bench and kind of jumped into the slot there and he put it right on my tape. Not much I had to do.
“I said to (Schenn) after the goal that I had a feeling he was gonna give me that puck, I didn’t know where, I thought it was gonna come a little closer to the dot but as the play turned out I just ended up slipping in the slot and was just ready for it. … I kind of blacked out when the whole thing happened and just had a big smile on my face. I was pretty happy.”
“It's awesome,” said defenseman Torey Krug, who had three assists, though not one on that goal. “I'm sure for every guy on that bench it brings back memories of their first goal and that feeling. He's been unbelievable for us stepping in, wise beyond his years on the ice and getting rewarded there. He can play up and down the lineup. Great kid. We're all very happy for him.”
Neighbours’ parents followed him through the three-game trip that started his NHL career, but they went back home to the Calgary area after the game in Las Vegas on Wednesday. They missed out on a special night.
“They did,” he said. “It's funny. I'm pretty sure my first WHL goal ended up like that too. They missed it so it's kind of funny it worked out that way but they were watching at home.”
From start to finish, it was a special night for Neighbours in his first regular-season game in St. Louis, his first game before a sellout crowd of 18,096.
“It was amazing,” he said. “They exceeded my expectations for sure. I thought they were loud and passionate and having lots of fun there definitely feeding our energy throughout the game and it's pretty cool for me to play that first one at home here in St. Louis and in front of the fans, it was really cool.
“Definitely (was) trying not to slip for sure (during pregame introductions). And then walking out there was obviously pretty cool in front of a full crowd like that. And I think the biggest moment for me actually I got some shivers when the crowd was singing that anthem. It was pretty cool to hear the whole crowd singing.”
It’s only four games, but a romance may be building between St. Louis and Jake Neighbours.