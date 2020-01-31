Blues snap back in second, cut Oilers lead to 2-1 after two periods

A much better second period got the Blues back in their game with the Oilers on Friday night, but not all the way back, as they cut the lead in half on a goal by David Perron and trail 2-1 going into the third period in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Blues outshot the Oilers 14-8 and the Oilers got most of those in the final several minutes as the Blues kept steady pressure on the Edmonton goal. After being down 30-13 in shot attempts after the first period, the Blues cut that gap to 47-44 after two periods.

Both teams had a power play in the second period, but neither team was able to score.

Zach Sanford fed the puck from behind the net to Alex Pietrangelo at the point, who blasted a shot that was blocked in front. Perron, on his knees in front and facing away from the goal, backhanded the puck inside the far post with 9:03 to go in the second.

Blues coach Craig Berube wasn't happy with the way his team played in its win over Calgary on Tuesday. After two days off, he couldn't have been too pleased with how his team played in the first period.

The Blues were thoroughly outplayed in the first period, being outshot 13-3, with Edmonton having a 30-13 edge in shot attempts, and trailing 2-0 after one period. Edmonton had two other shots go off the post.