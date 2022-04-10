For Blues' Binnington, a step in the right direction in a difficult season

As teammates took to the ice for the Blues morning skate on Wednesday, Blues coach Craig Berube and goalie Jordan Binnington got together on the ice in front of the team’s bench for a chat.

The ice is Berbue’s office, his chosen locale for one-on-one meetings with struggling players. Usually, it happens after practice, where Berube taps a player with his stick and pulls him aside for a combination pep talk and hockey lesson.

This time, the decision to talk was mutual.

“He wanted to talk to me too,” Berube said Saturday. “I think it goes both ways. He understands the situation, he understands he has to play better and I tell him we have confidence in him and we know he’s going to play well.”

“Just kinda get the mindset back to competing, competing all the time against everyone,” Binnington said. “Especially the opponent. Just get that feel back through work and compete. So that was kind of the majority of the convo, just get back to work. So it was a good week, good homestand for us. We put ourselves in a good spot here and we gotta carry that going forward.”

With the Blues battling for second place in the Central Division, a battle that figures to go to the closing days of the season, points are of the essence for the team, which means Ville Husso, who has been one of the top goalies in the NHL this season, will get almost all of the starts. But for the Blues to get confidence in Binnington, and Binnington to get confidence in himself, when chances like Saturday come along, the goalie must grab them.

Binnington’s previous start, when he got pulled in the first period on April 1 in Edmonton after allowing four goals, was a chance missed, but on Saturday, he took it and embraced it. Binnington stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 6-1 win for the Blues, their fifth win in a row.

He was the Binnington of old, making key stops early while the game was tied and allowing the Blues time to find their game and take control. It was the first win for Binnington since Feb. 27, ending a run of five games, spread out of over almost six weeks, without a victory.

It was a game that the Blues needed in their battle with Minnesota and a game Binnington needed in his battle with what is ailing him.

“He's been getting some tough bounces for games and sometimes we didn't play really good for him,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “But tonight was a good night for him and just really good to see that.”

Since ascending to the No. 1 goalie spot in the Stanley Cup season of 2018-19, Binnington has been a high volume goalie. He appeared in 70 percent of the game the following season, 75 percent last season. This season he will play in less than half and other than the team’s two remaining back-to-back games, it’s uncertain what other games he may play in. This has left Binnington with a lot of time to practice and a lot of time to think.

“I will say that it helps that the team’s been winning hockey games and being successful,” he said. “It’s how you handle things, right? And it is what it is right now.

“I’ve had to look in the mirror and just kinda use this time to my advantage and put the work in. It’s the time of year where you just gotta be there for the team. That’s what we’re all doing. … I’ve been around the game for a while and experienced some things. So I know that I just have to get back to work and hold yourself accountable. It’s on you.”

The Blues, from Berube on down, say the team has to play better in front of Binnington. The Blues defense has put both of its goalies to the test at points in the season. What happens next is what has made the difference. At moneypuck.com, Husso has saved 17.6 goals above expected, sixth best in the league even though he’s played about 15 games less than most of the goalies ahead of him, and his per-60-minute rate of .517 is fourth best in the league. Binnington, meanwhile, has saved 7.4 goals less than expected, which ranks him 55th.

By no means is Binnington out of the woods, and he knows it.

“Whatever comes at you in life, you gotta deal with it the best you can,” he said. “And that for me is just working hard, putting in that work. And be ready for those opportunities whenever the team needs me. That’s it. Every scenario’s different. Every year’s different. It’s part of the journey. That’s it. All you can do, right?

“Worry about what you can take care of. Control what you can control. Let the rest take care of itself. Do your best.”

Binnington lost his chance at a shutout late in the third period, when a deflected puck hopped past him, but otherwise, it was one of his best efforts in a while, as well as one of the tougher tests. A game model at hockeyviz.com had the Islanders with 3.0 expected goals. They got only one and the timely saves were even bigger. It was the largest difference for Binnington between his expected goals and actual goals since Jan. 9 against Dallas, which was also the most recent time he had won at home.

“He was really good early,” Berube said. “A lot of times that's the difference in the hockey game and he was solid all game, looked great, really looked good.”

“It was nice, just feeling that flow of the game,” Binnington said. “It felt good. I haven’t felt that in a while. Being at home. First home win in a while I believe. So it’s an overall good night, and you gotta remember the work you put in to get here. So you gotta just keep your head down, keep working.”

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.