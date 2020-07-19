For starters, Tarasenko will be on Blues' second power play unit

"We'll see what happens," Schenn said. "This is what we start with on Day One. There's going to be some tweaking I'm sure as we go along here. Obviously adding a huge weapon like Vladi back to our lineup, he scores a lot of goals for us, we'll see what happens.

"I don't think we have a second unit, it's a 1A-1B type of thing. I think maybe for today they kept us together because I guess as units, with our unit, we were third in the league. Sometimes you don't want to mess with chemistry. We didn't have Vladi all year and now we do and we're going to need him in the playoffs. We have to find a way to gel both units."

Berube split the squad in camp into two groups today, one consisting of the players who you would expect to see in games and the other consisting mostly of the minor-league callups. Berube said it was mostly done because the players in the second group are unlikely to get any special teams time. Defenseman Niko Mikkola was the one young defenseman in the special teams group, while Jordan Kyrou was in the non-special teams group.

The second group was: Kyrou, Austin Poganski, Klim Kostin, Jake Walman, Derrick Pouliot, Tyler Tucker, Ville Husso and Joel Hofer.