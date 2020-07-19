For starters, Tarasenko will be on Blues' second power play unit

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- The Blues' power play was ranked third in the regular season, which presented a problem for coach Craig Berube as he got high-scoring forward Vladimir Tarasenko back for the playoffs: How much do you want to mess with success?
For now, the answer seems to be not much. The Blues worked on special teams for the first time in their restarting the season camp on Sunday morning, and Tarasenko, who missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, was placed on the second power play unit, along with Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak, Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko. The first unit -- Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo -- remained intact.
"The first unit had great success this year," Berube said. "The power play overall had really good success. Third in the National Hockey League. So I just want to keep it the same for now and see how it looks. It's just the start. Who knows how things go and things change."
"Obviously he's got everything," Parayko said. "He's got all the tools over there, he's a shot threat a pass threat, he can make anything happen over there. Teams are going to be watching him close and that opens up space for the all of us that are in the lineup with him."
Right before the break, the second unit was actually doing pretty well considering the limited ice time it got. And Tarasenko on the second unit allows him to be partnered with Thomas.
"We'll see what happens," Schenn said. "This is what we start with on Day One. There's going to be some tweaking I'm sure as we go along here. Obviously adding a huge weapon like Vladi back to our lineup, he scores a lot of goals for us, we'll see what happens.
"I don't think we have a second unit, it's a 1A-1B type of thing. I think maybe for today they kept us together because I guess as units, with our unit, we were third in the league. Sometimes you don't want to mess with chemistry. We didn't have Vladi all year and now we do and we're going to need him in the playoffs. We have to find a way to gel both units."
Berube split the squad in camp into two groups today, one consisting of the players who you would expect to see in games and the other consisting mostly of the minor-league callups. Berube said it was mostly done because the players in the second group are unlikely to get any special teams time. Defenseman Niko Mikkola was the one young defenseman in the special teams group, while Jordan Kyrou was in the non-special teams group.
The second group was: Kyrou, Austin Poganski, Klim Kostin, Jake Walman, Derrick Pouliot, Tyler Tucker, Ville Husso and Joel Hofer.
"We want to get the reps in for the guys that are going to be on the power play and the penalty kill," Berube said. "Those other guys, you'll see them pop in and out this week with the (main) group."
Absent from camp for the fourth day was defenseman Vince Dunn. Everyone else was present.
