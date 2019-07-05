Four of the five Blues eligible for salary arbitration – goalie Jordan Binnington, defenseman Joel Edmundson and forwards Zach Sanford and Oskar Sundqvist – all filed for arbitration by Friday's deadline. Goalie Ville Husso, who spent the season in the AHL, did not file for arbitration.
In almost all cases, the sides agree to a deal before the case goes to the arbitrator. Edmundson, Sundqvist and Dmitri Jaskin all filed for arbitration last season but reached deals with the Blues before their hearings.
Two years ago, the Blues and Colton Parayko reached a deal when they arrived at the hearing site. Binnington and Sundqvist both figure to get significant raises after having breakout seasons; Edmundson is in line for a raise and a longer deal, though his play at times during the season, as well as being a healthy scratch at times during the postseason, may keep him from a big contract.
In the case of Binnington, a rookie who joined he team at midseason and led the Blues to the Stanley Cup, it figures to be a tricky negotiation, as both sides figure how to address a very short, but very positive, resumé.
With four players going to arbitration, the Blues matched Buffalo and Calgary for the most in the league, though in the Blues' case it also reflects a short time to get deals done since the end of their season on June 12. Arbitration hearings will be held between July 20 and Aug. 4 in Toronto.
The Blues have three other restricted free agents who weren't eligible for arbitration, Mitch Reinke, Ivan Barbashev and Robby Fabbri.