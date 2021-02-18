Game Day: Parayko out, Scandella and Krug back tonight

Almost since the day he first stepped on the ice for the Blues, Colton Parayko has been one of the team’s most durable players.
But the defensive stalwart will be out of the lineup Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks, the first game he has missed since prior to last season’s all-star game in St. Louis.
“He’s not gonna be in tonight,” coach Craig Berube said after Thursday’s optional skate.
Parayko has been slowed by a nagging undisclosed injury for much of this season, missing more than a half-dozen practices but no games. Until now.
Is this a case where Parayko needs some time off to let the injury heal?
“That’s part of it, for sure,” Berube said. “We needed to get him better, so we decided that he will not go tonight.”
SCANDELLA, KRUG BACK
But the Blues do have defenseman Marco Scandella returning to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury. And defenseman Torey Krug, who missed the third period of Monday’s game at Arizona, is back in the lineup as well.
Scandella’s injury problems started exactly one month ago against these same San Jose Sharks when Timo Meier slammed him into the boards midway through the second period of that Jan. 18 contest. Scandella didn’t like the hit, calling it “a little bit of a dirty play” a few days later.
He missed the Jan. 20 rematch with San Jose, then played six more games, before being sidelined for six contests with what was described against as an upper-body injury. Was the second _ longer _ injury related to the first?
“I don’t want to get into the details, specific details of the injury,” Scandella said. “Just a little bit banged up, so feeling good now, happy to get back in the lineup.”
Especially with the condensed 56-game regular-season schedule this year, it’s tough to sit.
“I feel like it’s tough to watch the games, too,” Scandella said. “I just get a little more anxious when I’m watching ‘em. It’s not fun. You just want to get in there. You want to help the boys out. Obviously, the team’s been a little bit banged up lately.”
With Paryako out, Scandella will be paired with Carl Gunnarsson tonight against San Jose.
Berube said Sammy Blais, who has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, will be a game-time decision. Blais skated Wednesday in what was a full practice and was on the ice against in Thursday’s optional practice.
SHARKS COME CALLING
San Jose will be without star defenseman Erik Karlsson in this series; he has a lower-body injury and did not accompany the team on the trip. But even without him and even though the Sharks’ scoring is down so far this year, they don’t lack for firepower.
“It’s been a while since we played another team,” forward Oskar Sundqvist said. “It’s sure gonna be nice to see a different opponent on the other side. We know San Jose well, too. They’re a skilled hockey club over there. A ton of speed and trying to play fast.
“We need to play our game. Just be heavy. Get the pucks in and work it down low. Get traffic in front of the net and stuff like that.”
Martin Jones gets the start in goal tonight. He has struggled this season, with a 3.75 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. He’s 6-4-0. But his career numbers are good against the Blues: 1.99 GAA and a .919 save percentage, albeit with a modest won-lost record of 6-5-0.
He was in goal for San Jose’s 2-1 shootout victory here on Jan. 20.
TARASENKO SIGHTING
The Blues had a heavily-attended optional skate Thursday morning, and among the 21 Blues in attendance was one Vladimir Tarasenko, who is approaching the home stretch of his rehab/recovery from September shoulder surgery.
“He’s not gonna practice (yet) with the full squad,” Berube said. “We like to get him out when we have optionals and be around some of the guys. He can get a little bit more work that way.”
Although he’s probably several weeks away from playing, just the sight of Tarasenko on the ice is uplifting to his teammates.
“It’s great,” Scandella said. “He’s got a smile on his face ear-to-ear. He hasn’t played in a long time. So we’re all excited for him to get back. He looks really good in practice. I was actually skating with him a few times. Just seeing him shoot the puck again, I was like: ‘This guy can absolutely fire it.’ “
Yes, he can.
“He’s one of our leaders and he’s been on this squad for a long time,” Sundqvist said. “He’s a really fun guy to be around, and it’s nice to see him again around the team and being able to practice with us and just being in the locker room and stuff like. It’s awesome to see.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Hoffman-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-Sundqvist-Poganski
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Gunnarsson
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Jordan Binnington