Game on: NHL and players approve labor deal and return-to-play protocols

“This agreement is a meaningful step forward for the players and owners, and for our game, in a difficult and uncertain time. This would not have happened but for the enormous contributions that the players made throughout, particularly those who served on the Negotiating and Return to Play Committees, as well as those on the Executive Board,” said Don Fehr, NHLPA Executive Director. “I also thank Gary Bettman, Bill Daly and the NHL staff for their efforts towards finding solutions to the problems we face. Most importantly, we are pleased to be able to bring NHL hockey back to the fans. We look forward to the NHL’s continued growth here in North America and on the world stage.”

Among other things, the contract holds the salary cap steady at $81.5 million for next season and would allow NHL players to go to the Olympics in 2022 and 2026.

The entirety of the players union voted on the proposal, which also included the protocols for the league to try to restart. Players will be isolated in hotels in the two Canadian cities for the duration of the season, though some "field trips," such as to golf courses, are planned.

Games will be played in front of empty arenas as contact between teams and people outside the league's "bubble" is extremely limited. The two Canadian cities won out over their American rivals because the virus is more contained in Canada.