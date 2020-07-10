Game on: NHL CBA and return-to-play protocols approved

The NHL Players Association and the league approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Friday that will start the league's efforts to finish the 2019-20 season while giving labor peace through 2025-26.

This means that training camps will open on Monday, with the league looking to restart an expanded playoffs on Aug. 1 in Edmonton and Toronto.

"Excited to get back to work on Monday!" texted Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.

The NHL has been shut down since March 12 because of the coronavirus and COVID-19. The league will have gone more than 4 1/2 months without a game when they begin a 24-team playoff structure.

“Today, the NHL and the NHLPA announced a significant agreement that addresses the uncertainty everyone is dealing with, the framework for the completion of the 2019-20 season and the foundation for the continued long-term growth of our League,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “While we have all worked very hard to try to address the risks of COVID-19, we know that health and safety are and will continue to be our priorities. We know that all of our fans are excited about our return to the ice next month and that has been our goal since we paused our season on March 12.”