Going outdoors makes the Blues' practice great

Blues coach Craig Berube tried something different on Thursday, holding the team's practice on the new outdoor rink at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
There were smiles all around.
"It was fun for the guys," Berube said. "We just wanted to come out today and do more of a skills session, have some fun out there, a little three on three game. That's all. It's been a hectic schedule and a little bit of a break from the regular grind of practice."
"I had one growing up so it brings back memories," captain Alex Pietrangelo said. "I think we all enjoyed it. I think the coaches enjoyed it too. This time of the year, a lot of practice, a lot of hockey, a lot of travel. It's just a good change of pace to do something different."
"I think it's really cool to be able to come out here and have the option at our practice facility," said center Ryan O'Reilly, whose father would flood a plot of land at their farmhouse for a makeshift outdoor rink. "It's very cool. The ice was very good. It's been very cold. It felt real fast out there. Good day. It's a nice change. The course of the season is very long and it's nice to something different and have some fun with it."
Before going outside, the Blues did skills training inside, broken up into small groups and doing drills like players might at a hockey camp.
"The guys have fun," Berube said. "You don't have to think you just go and have fun and play. The skills stuff is really good too. It's good to work on that. We can probably do a little more of that at times, I think it's good for the skills to work on stuff."
The only other time in recent years the Blues have practiced outdoors was in events surrounding the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, 2017. When Ken Hitchcock was coach, the Blues made plans for practices at Shaw Park in Clayton and in Central Park in New York, but in both cases the plans fell through. The Blues had earlier scheduled an outdoor practice at The Barn, the name for the outdoor facility at Centene, but Berube ended up calling off practice that day.
It was a crisp 36 degrees on Thursday in Maryland Heights, warm enough that Pietrangelo called it a "nice day."
HEALTH AND WELFARE
In hockey news, Ivan Barbashev skated with the team and Berube said he might be able to play Saturday.
"It looks like it is right now," Berube said, "but I can't make that determination until I see him tomorrow."
Tyler Bozak, who missed Wednesday's game with a sickness, didn't skate again but Berube said Bozak planned on skating on Friday morning before the team traveled to San Jose and was expected to be ready.
"He'll be fine," Berube said. "He'll come in tomorrow and probably go on the ice for a little bit and see how he feels but he's feeling better today."
Mackenzie MacEachern did not practice with what Berube said was an upper body injury and the team was waiting on more information.
"We'll re-evaluate him tomorrow," Berube said. "He's had something nagging him so we're taking a look at it. We wanted to keep him off today and we'll see how he is tomorrow."
And, again, Jordan Binnington made only a brief appearance on ice. He wasn't out for the skills sessions, but joined the team and played goal for some of the three-on-three games out there. Berube, as is his norm, wouldn't say who would be in goal on Saturday.
"I think he's played a lot this year and going back to last year and the playoffs, (he had a) short summer," Berube said. "I think we're managing him pretty well. Binner probably wants to play every game and just like every other player, we've got to make sure he's rested and he's feeling good. That's important. All year long, we need both goalies and we're getting good goaltending from both goalies."