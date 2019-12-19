Going outdoors makes the Blues' practice great

Blues coach Craig Berube tried something different on Thursday, holding the team's practice on the new outdoor rink at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

There were smiles all around.

"It was fun for the guys," Berube said. "We just wanted to come out today and do more of a skills session, have some fun out there, a little three on three game. That's all. It's been a hectic schedule and a little bit of a break from the regular grind of practice."

"I had one growing up so it brings back memories," captain Alex Pietrangelo said. "I think we all enjoyed it. I think the coaches enjoyed it too. This time of the year, a lot of practice, a lot of hockey, a lot of travel. It's just a good change of pace to do something different."

"I think it's really cool to be able to come out here and have the option at our practice facility," said center Ryan O'Reilly, whose father would flood a plot of land at their farmhouse for a makeshift outdoor rink. "It's very cool. The ice was very good. It's been very cold. It felt real fast out there. Good day. It's a nice change. The course of the season is very long and it's nice to something different and have some fun with it."

Before going outside, the Blues did skills training inside, broken up into small groups and doing drills like players might at a hockey camp.

"The guys have fun," Berube said. "You don't have to think you just go and have fun and play. The skills stuff is really good too. It's good to work on that. We can probably do a little more of that at times, I think it's good for the skills to work on stuff."