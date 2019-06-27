Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, a pending unrestricted free agent, re-signed with the Blues on Thursday for two seasons.
Gunnarsson, who had been making $2.9 million, signed a two-year deal that will pay him $1.75 million per year. His signing leaves Pat Maroon as the only major unsigned UFA on the Blues.
"Carl provides our group stability on the back end," general manager Doug Armstrong said. "He is a proven player that can play with any partner."
Gunnarsson's return means all seven members of the Blues defense corps from last season will be back. Joel Edmundson is a restricted free agent who the Blues made a qualifying offer to to retain his rights. Gunnarsson is the second member of the defense to re-sign at a significant reduction in salary. Jay Bouwmeester, who was making $5.4 million, re-signed for $3.25 million.
The signing speaks to the comfort the Blues had with Gunnarsson and that Gunnarsson had with St. Louis. Gunnarsson has played five seasons with the Blues and while this season was marred by injuries, limiting him to just 25 games in the regular season, when he was healthy, he often played alongside Alex Pietrangelo on the team's first pairing.
He was a hero in the postseason, scoring the overtime goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final that evened the series at one win apiece. The goal was Gunnarsson's first in the postseason.