Gunnarsson will make return to the Blues lineup on Saturday

After missing 15 games -- mostly to injury but also to the play of rookie Niko Mikkola -- Carl Gunnarsson will be back in the Blues lineup for their game Saturday at Colorado.
Gunnarsson had been out with an upper-body injury, but for the last few games, coach Craig Berube said Gunnarsson was good to go but he was sticking with rookie Niko Mikkola.
"It's been a while and now I've been sitting around waiting," Gunnarsson said. "It will be fun."
Gunnarsson has been no stranger to sitting and watching. He missed much of last season with a wrist injury and when he was healthy, he and Robert Bortuzzo were trading off the sixth defenseman spot. In practice on Friday before the team flew to Denver, he skated with Bortuzzo.
"It's what it is," Gunnarsson said. "The team's playing well and we're winning. That's the nature of it. So just sitting and waiting for your time and it's coming."
"Up to this point, he hasn't played a lot of hockey this year," Berube said. "It's unfortunate. He's ready to go now which is good."
Gunnarsson has played in just 17 games this season, the most recent on Dec. 12. He's played in just four games since Nov. 15.
As for Mikkola being out, Berube said: "Gunny needs to get in there. Mikkola did a great job and is going to be a good player for us going forward."
BOSTON WAIVES BACKES
Former Blues captain David Backes was put on waivers by the Bruins so they could send him to Providence of the AHL as the veteran's run with the team looks over.
Backes has played just 16 games for the Bruins this season, with one goal and two assists and no longer is in the Bruins plans.
"He's been an incredible teammate," Boston's Brad Marchand said. "I can't say enough good things about him. He is just such a great person, great friend ,and he's going to be missed in this room. We relied him a lot on and off the ice. ... We're going to miss him here, no question"
"I have a lot of respect for the person, as a human being, what he's accomplished in the league," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We brought him in to give us some of that bite. That's been a subject around here the last few days, and that's something we hoped for and it was there for a while and then some concussions came into play. That affects your decision as a coach, when to put a human being on the ice. We saw it a little bit last year with David trying to play a little bit of that role and found himself in two or three scraps. I don't know if that's the ideal role for him, but good for him to go out and try to carve a way to get back in the lineup. (He's) a guy that you know is a dad who has two young girls, you always want to be careful that you're pushing guys to play a certain way. But now you've got a guy that -- who knows -- might be one hit away from having some damage. You've got to be really careful with that."
LINES
Despite coming off a loss, Berube didn't change the forwards at all.
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Sundqvist
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen:
Dunn-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Gunnarsson-Bortuzzo