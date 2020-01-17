Gunnarsson will make return to the Blues lineup on Saturday

BOSTON WAIVES BACKES

"I have a lot of respect for the person, as a human being, what he's accomplished in the league," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We brought him in to give us some of that bite. That's been a subject around here the last few days, and that's something we hoped for and it was there for a while and then some concussions came into play. That affects your decision as a coach, when to put a human being on the ice. We saw it a little bit last year with David trying to play a little bit of that role and found himself in two or three scraps. I don't know if that's the ideal role for him, but good for him to go out and try to carve a way to get back in the lineup. (He's) a guy that you know is a dad who has two young girls, you always want to be careful that you're pushing guys to play a certain way. But now you've got a guy that -- who knows -- might be one hit away from having some damage. You've got to be really careful with that."