Goals by David Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the Blues a 3-1 lead over Colorado, the last team in the NHL without a loss in regulation, after two periods.
Two-goal leads have meant trouble lately for the Blues. The last two times the Blues were up two goals, they blew the lead and went on to lose in overtime or a shootout.
It was a solid second period for the Blues, who outshot the Avalanche 11-1 in the period and had a 22-8 edge in shot attempts.
The Blues took the lead when Perron scored on a shot in the slot during a delayed penalty on Colorado. It's the fifth goal of the season for Perron.
One second under 10 minutes later, Vladimir Tarasenko scored his third goal of the season from a few feet above the goal line, banking the shot in off Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer. With a goal and two assists, Tarasenko has a hand in every goal.
Blues coach Craig Berube said he wanted to see his team cut down on penalties after being called for five on Saturday against Montreal.
They got their fifth in the second period when Jay Bouwmeester was whistled for slashing.
So the Blues didn't achieve their coach's goal. The four first-period penalties started with a trip by Jaden Schwartz, followed by interference on Alexander Steen, a hook by Bouwmeester and a roughing call on Mackenzie MacEachern, who delivered a forceful hit on Andre Burakovksy after he had been called for holding Ivan Barbashev. MacEachern's hit led to a scrum and roughing minors that cancelled out while the Blues got a late power play.
MacEachern, by the way, had more penalty time, two minutes, in the first period, than ice time, 1:34. Eight minutes and six seconds of the first period were played on special teams.
That brings to 10 the number of penalties for the Blues in the past five periods.
The penalties by Steen and Bouwmeester came 1:34 apart, giving the Avalanche a five-on-three advantage for 26 seconds. With three seconds left in two-man advantage, Nathan MacKinnon took a shot from the slot that got past Jordan Binnington to tie the game.
The Blues had taken the lead on a power-play goal of their own with 9:43 to go in the first. Vince Dunn passed to Brayden Schenn on the right, and he skated back tot he middle, shooting from the left edge of the right circle and past Philipp Grubauer. That power play was set up by something you don't see very often. Colorado's Ian Cole was coming off the ice, and the player coming on for him saw the puck coming their way, so jumped back on the bench. Cole had opened the door to the bench and was stepping off the ice, with the puck coming his way. He saw it coming his way and with one foot still on the bench, Cole played the puck, which qualifies as interference.
It was the sixth goal of the season for Schenn, who has points in seven of nine games.
The Blues have won 67 percent of the faceoffs. Ryan O'Reilly has won seven of his eight trips to the dot.