Jim Thomas responds to your Blues and NHL questions and comments in the weekly chat hosted by the Post-Dispatch hockey writer.
Hockey writer Jim Thomas takes your Blues and NHL questions in our weekly chat
Related to this story
Most Popular
No timetable set for resumption of play. Blues were scheduled to play home games Friday and Sunday. Blues president: "We expect to complete the season and defend the Stanley Cup."
NHL pushes on, for a night at least, after NBA suspends season because of coronavirus
No timetable set for resumption of play. Blues were scheduled to play home games Friday and Sunday. Blues president: "We expect to complete the season and defend the Stanley Cup."
No timetable set for resumption of play. Blues were scheduled to play home games Friday and Sunday. Blues president: "We expect to complete the season and defend the Stanley Cup."
See what Post-Dispatch hockey writer Tom Timmermann had to say about Blues issues in his live chat.
Blues had been in the market for a new affiliate after San Antonio club was bought by Vegas.
No timetable set for resumption of play. Blues were scheduled to play home games Friday and Sunday. Blues president: "We expect to complete the season and defend the Stanley Cup."
Forward avoided major penalty, but will have to pay up for hit on Chicago's Boqvist
NHL pushes on, for a night at least, after NBA suspends season because of coronavirus
NHL pushes on, for a night at least, after NBA suspends season because of coronavirus