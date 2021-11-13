Hofer will start for Blues in goal against Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Rookie goalie Joel Hofer will get the biggest test of his young career when he starts in goal for the Blues on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

With back-to-back games this weekend, coach Craig Berube chose to go with Hofer for the first game and save Jordan Binnington for the Edmonton game on Sunday at Enterprise Center. That's fairly standard operating procedure in this kind of situation, using the top goalie for the conference game.

"We have back-to-back games and we've used Binner a lot," Berube said, "and wanted to give him a little rest for Sunday."

Hofer has appeared in one game, allowing three goals at San Jose and getting the win on Nov. 4.

Berube agreed it would be a test for the newcomer.

"Yeah," he said. "They're a good hockey team. They create chances. So we've got to be good in front of him tonight, we've got to b good defensively and we've got to control the play with the puck."

Hofer is the backup because Ville Husso has been on the NHL's COVID protocol list, though he has resumed practicing with the team.