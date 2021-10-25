Husso gets first start of the season in goal for Blues against Kings

Buchnevich is back

“We didn’t see him a lot last year,” Berube said. “Everybody we talked to about him in New York that we knew said real good two-way player, can play in all situations and I think that’s what we’re seeing. He’s got a real good mind for when he doesn’t have the puck, checking, good stick, being in the right spot and when he has the puck, he can do a lot, he can make plays, he can hang on to it, he’s got good size and a real good shot. I think the one thing we would like to see more is more shots and that’s something that we constantly talk to him about, trying to get him to shoot a little more when he’s inside the house and he’s got a good opportunity."