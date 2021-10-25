Husso gets first start of the season in goal for Blues against Kings

Ville Husso will get his first start in goal this season when the Blues play the Kings on Monday night at Enterprise Center.
Jordan Binnington has been in the goal the first four games, going 4-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.
“Binnington has played four in a row,” Blues coach Craig Berube said, “and before the schedule we made the schedule and it's that's the game we picked he was going to play. … It's important that your starting goalie doesn't get wore out and your backup goalie, nowadays it seems like they play a lot more games than they used to.”
As a rookie last season, Husso was 9-6-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .893 save percentage. His game picked up as the season went on, but one of its hallmarks was tendency for Husso to give up a goal on one of the early shots he faced in the game and then settle in after that.
“It’s tough," Berube said. "He’s got to be ready to go early and then getting out of his net early and stopping pucks and getting involved, get himself into the game early on will be good. It’s always good for a goalie I believe and make saves. And there’s nothing wrong with whistles. Nothing wrong with whistles. We’ve got good faceoff guys, so calm things down a bit, get a whistle, get our guys out there, get new guys out there and go from there.”
Buchnevich is back
Also back in the lineup will be forward Pavel Buchnevich, who missed the past two games with a suspension for a headbutt against Arizona.
Berube said he didn’t have to give any special cautions to Buchnevich.
“It’s pretty self-explanatory,” he said. “Players make mistakes and react emotionally at times. He’s just got to deal with the consequences about it.”
In the Blues four games, Buchnevich has played only one full game.
“We didn’t see him a lot last year,” Berube said. “Everybody we talked to about him in New York that we knew said real good two-way player, can play in all situations and I think that’s what we’re seeing. He’s got a real good mind for when he doesn’t have the puck, checking, good stick, being in the right spot and when he has the puck, he can do a lot, he can make plays, he can hang on to it, he’s got good size and a real good shot. I think the one thing we would like to see more is more shots and that’s something that we constantly talk to him about, trying to get him to shoot a little more when he’s inside the house and he’s got a good opportunity."
Buchnevich is back on the line with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.
Saad isn't back
Brandon Saad missed the first Los Angeles game after testing positive for COVID and will miss the second one too.
The Monday game was the earliest he could have been back, if he had no symptoms and had two negative tests. If he's symptomatic, he's looking at a minimum 10-day absence, in which case Monday would be Day 5.
The Blues have not said if Saad is symptomatic or not.
Perunovich honored
Blues defenseman-in-waiting Scott Perunovich, adapting to the pro game in Springfield after missing all of last season, was named the American Hockey League’s player of the week. Perunovich had one goal and five assists in three games as the Thunderbirds took over first place in the Atlantic Division.
He had his first professional goal on Friday against Bridgeport. He had two assists on Saturday against Bridgeport and then three assists in a 4-1 win at Providence on Sunday. He leads all AHL skaters in assists (eight) and points (nine).
Wisdom of the ages
The Cardinals hired Oliver Marmol, who is 35, as their manager on Monday. Berube is 55, so he’s 20 years older than the Cardinals manager.
“I probably don’t look it though,” Berube said.
Being a head coach at 35 wasn’t an option for Berube. He played in the NHL until he was 37. The oldest active Blue, Tyler Bozak, is 3½ months older than Marmol.
Lines
With Buchnevich coming back in the lineup, Kyle Clifford comes out and Niko Mikkola remains on the outside looking in. The Kings are making two lineup moves, taking out defenseman Olli Maatta and forward Blake Lizotte and putting in defenseman Austin Strand and forward Vladimir Tkachev.
Blues
Forwards
Kostin-O’Reilly-Perron
Kyrou-Schenn-Buchnevich
Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko
Neal-Bozak-Neighbours
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
Kings
Forwards
Viktor Arvidsson -- Anze Kopitar -- Dustin Brown
Alex Iafallo -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Arthur Kaliyev -- Gabriel Vilardi -- Adrian Kempe
Vladimir Tkachev -- Carl Grundstrom -- Rasmus Kupari