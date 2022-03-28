In a tightening race, Blues face closing Canucks

Another day, another chance for the Blues to try to snap out of the nasty stretch they’re going through.

This time around it’s Vancouver, one of the teams chasing after the Blues for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blues have slipped to fourth in the Central Division with 79 points, one behind third-place Nashville, which has played two more games than the Blues, and into the first wild-card spot in the West. Vancouver has 73 points, so while they are six points behind the Blues, there are three teams between them.

“For sure, it’s been a tight race,” forward Brandon Saad said. “Even when we were up in that second seed, even when we were winning, we were on a win streak and teams were all winning so you can kind of see our division’s tight. It seems like every night teams are winning in our division and kind of creeping up in our conference, and so we’ve got to get back on track here, focus on ourselves primarily but we’ve still got some hockey to get back on track and every game’s important for us and that’s how our mentality has to be.”

Dealing with adversity will be a big part of it, Saad said.

“I think there have been stints where we’re playing well and playing our game and then other times whether we’re scored on and kind of let down but we’ve got to play consistently for the full 60 minutes,” he said. “It’s been too often where we kind of get scored on and the air kind of deflates out of the tires and we take a while to regroup. And if you don’t play a full 60 in this league, you’re not gonna win, especially against good hockey teams down the stretch. We’re playing a lot of good hockey teams.”

“I thought the second goal (against Carolina) deflated our team the other night,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We picked it up in the third again but it’s 4-1 and it’s tough when you’re playing a real good defensive team. We had opportunities but you have to stay with it. You can’t allow a goal here or a goal there to deflate our team.

“Guys are irritated for sure, they’re not very happy right now and that’s normal when things aren’t going well. They’re not going to be happy, they want to win. I think we went out and had a good practice and guys understand if we play a certain way we’ll be OK. I think you got to bring that for 60 minutes for sure. That’s the bottom line. There’s no tricks when you’re in a slump or things aren’t going well. You’ve got to work your way out of it. It’s about doing things right for 60 minutes.”

Lineup moves

Berube made two small lineup tweaks, inserting forward Mackenzie MacEachern and defenseman Calle Rosen and sitting Logan Brown and Robert Bortuzzo.

Bortuzzo hasn’t missed a game since he emerged from COVID protocol on Jan. 7. With Tyler Bozak out, he’s the second-oldest player on the team after David Perron. MacEachern has been a healthy scratch the past two games.

“I wanted to get Mac in there,” Berube said. “I don’t want him to sit out too long. He provides speed and energy for us. And then Rosen was up here, give Bortz a break tonight. He’s a good puck mover and a good skater.”

Berube said there wasn’t anything missing from Bortuzzo’s game.

“I think Bortz gives us what he’s got,” Berube said, “but he’s an older player and just kind of give him a rest, that’s all.”

It will be just the fourth healthy scratch of the season for Bortuzzo, who in his time with the Blues has been a frequent healthy scratch.

Brown coming out means Nathan Walker will be centering the fourth line. Walker has taken three faceoffs this season in 12 NHL games, losing all three of them. Only eight players have taken more faceoffs that without a win. The only other Blues forwards not to win a faceoff this season are James Neal (0 for 2) and MacEachern (no attempts).

What are the chances?

Hockeyviz.com has the Blues at an 86.6 percent probability of making the playoffs, which is down from about 95 percent last week. The site projects the Blues at finishing with 97.4 points, fourth most in the Central, with third-place Nashville at 98.8 and fifth-Dallas at 95.1. Among the pursuers, Winnipeg projects to 91.4 and in the wild-card chase on the Pacific side, Vegas projects to 92.4 and Vancouver at 89.5.

Moneypuck.com, which has been higher on the Blues all season, projects the Blues for 101.4 points and a 97.3 percent probability of making the playoffs. Moneypuck figures the Blues the Blues are headed for third: they see a 49.3 percent likelihood of the Blues finishing third.

Not much need for scoreboard watching tonight. The only game with the slightest impact on the Blues chances is Arizona at Edmonton, where an Arizona win would boost the Blues' chances by a percentage point.

Personnel file

Other than inserting MacEachern and Rosen, the Blues on-ice configuration will be the same as the Carolina game. Ville Husso gets the start in goal. Old buddy Jaroslav Halak will be in goal for Vancouver, and Brad Hunt, the world's best friend, will be on the third defensive pairing.

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

MacEachern-Walker-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Mikkola-Rosen

Goalie

Husso

Scratches: Brown, Bortuzzo

Canucks projected lineup

Forwards

Tanner Pearson -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Elias Pettersson -- Bo Horvat -- Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin -- Juho Lammikko -- Alex Chiasson

Nic Petan -- Brad Richardson -- William Lockwood

Defensemen

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes -- Luke Schenn

Travis Dermott -- Brad Hunt

Goalie

Jaroslav Halak

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Tucker Poolman (head)

