In wake of two losses and Thomas injury, Berube makes over Blues lines, power play units

"I think my games got to be on another level. It's been a tough start, but it's got to be better. Simple as that. We've all got to better. We're not playing the way we should be."

"He’s kind a looked a little bit uninspired at times and I’ve talked to him," Berube said. "We had a good conversation, so I’m hoping this inspires him a little bit, get a little bit more life in his game, a little bit more emotion in his game. We’ll see what happens.”

Berube has evened up his power-play units, with O'Reilly, Perron, Sundqvist, Hoffman and Justin Faulk on one and Schenn, Schwartz, Kyrou, Torey Krug and Vince Dunn on the other.

"I like it," Perron said. "I thought it looked decent this morning. Definitely some things we can always work on, but I think it takes away a little of the pressure on one unit. There's always two units, but obviously you take pride when you're on the first power play to score and I think it evens it out, starts building it back up and hopefully it's a start to put the onus equally on both units to get out there and if someone runs with it, maybe you start those guys more."

On defense, Robert Bortuzzo is back for the first time since the second game of the season, when he appeared to suffer a concussion. He'll play with Niko Mikkola; Marco Scandella is still out with an injury.