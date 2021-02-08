In wake of two losses and Thomas injury, Berube makes over Blues lines, power play units

In movements forced by both his team's recent lax play and the injury to center Robert Thomas, Blues coach Craig Berube did some major overhauling of both his five-on-five and power-play units for Monday's game with Arizona at Enterprise Center.
Ivan Barbashev, mostly seen as the center on the fourth line this season, moved up to play alongside Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, where he might not score goals but can bring a forecheck. Oskar Sundqvist moved up to Thomas' spot as the third line center, flanked by Mike Hoffman and Zach Sanford. Brayden Schenn's line, with Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou stays together. The fourth line has Jacob de la Rose, activated off the taxi squad Sunday, Sammy Blais and Kyle Clifford.
Barbashev, with no goals and two assists and not a whole lot else this season, admitted even he was surprised to be put on that line. But Berube, who said that so far this season Barbashev has played "uninspired," is looking for a more physical push from his team and has put a heavy player on each line to ensure there's a strong forecheck.
"Yeah, kind of (surprised)," Barbashev said. "I've played the fourth line and it's a big jump to play with O'Reilly and Perron. I'm looking forward to it. We didn't play our best game yet and I think we've got to turn around and play better and it starts tonight. We've talked about it and I'm real excited.
"I think my games got to be on another level. It's been a tough start, but it's got to be better. Simple as that. We've all got to better. We're not playing the way we should be."
"He’s kind a looked a little bit uninspired at times and I’ve talked to him," Berube said. "We had a good conversation, so I’m hoping this inspires him a little bit, get a little bit more life in his game, a little bit more emotion in his game. We’ll see what happens.”
Berube has evened up his power-play units, with O'Reilly, Perron, Sundqvist, Hoffman and Justin Faulk on one and Schenn, Schwartz, Kyrou, Torey Krug and Vince Dunn on the other.
"I like it," Perron said. "I thought it looked decent this morning. Definitely some things we can always work on, but I think it takes away a little of the pressure on one unit. There's always two units, but obviously you take pride when you're on the first power play to score and I think it evens it out, starts building it back up and hopefully it's a start to put the onus equally on both units to get out there and if someone runs with it, maybe you start those guys more."
On defense, Robert Bortuzzo is back for the first time since the second game of the season, when he appeared to suffer a concussion. He'll play with Niko Mikkola; Marco Scandella is still out with an injury.
So the lines and pairings in a nutshell: