Is Perron back for Blues? Signs point to yes

If a nicely planned goal in hockey can be the result of tic-tac-toe passing, figuring out who may be in the lineup Saturday for the Blues is more like playing connect the dots, which point largely toward David Perron returning to action.
Nothing official has been said by the Blues, and since Perron is not on injured reserve they have to take no official steps to return him to action other than putting his name in the lineup.
But these are the signs pointing to Perron's return:
• After having only 17 skaters in the lineup Thursday against Detroit, the Blues are entitled to an emergency exception to the salary cap, being able to call up a player even though they don't have space. According to both the AHL transaction wire and the Blues roster on the league web site, no one has been called up. So either the Blues are prepared to go with 17 skaters again or they envision one of their injured forwards returning to action.
• Of the three forwards who conceivably could be returning to the lineup Saturday -- Perron, Tyler Bozak and Robert Thomas -- Perron was the only one on the ice Friday for practice. Bozak was eligible to come off the COVID protocol list Friday but wasn't at practice. Thomas has been listed as day to day and has not been on the ice with the team since the game Saturday at Florida.
So it would seem if one of them is going to play, Perron is the leading candidate.
Though Perron was on the ice at practice Friday, he was skating on the fourth line with Logan Brown and Dakota Joshua and also was not part of either of the power-play units. It's possible that could reflect on a cautious approach to his return, since both moves would serve to limit his ice time.
Perron has not played since Nov. 26, two weeks ago, when he was checked into the boards in Chicago and suffered an upper-body injury. He skated with the team for the first time Thursday.
"I think we all know the player that DP is," frequent linemate Ryan O'Reilly said. "Just having him out there, practicing with him, the intensity that he practices with, whether it's just a drill, a shooting drill and putting the puck in the net, he provides a certain intensity no matter what he does. I think we're all excited to have him back. He's just such a fierce competitor and a dominant player, and having him back in the lineup makes us a lot better. I think everyone's excited to have him back."
The Blues' lines in practice Friday:
Saad-O'Reilly-Kyrou
Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko
Walker-Schenn-Sundqvist