Is Perron back for Blues? Signs point to yes

If a nicely planned goal in hockey can be the result of tic-tac-toe passing, figuring out who may be in the lineup Saturday for the Blues is more like playing connect the dots, which point largely toward David Perron returning to action.

Nothing official has been said by the Blues, and since Perron is not on injured reserve they have to take no official steps to return him to action other than putting his name in the lineup.

But these are the signs pointing to Perron's return:

• After having only 17 skaters in the lineup Thursday against Detroit, the Blues are entitled to an emergency exception to the salary cap, being able to call up a player even though they don't have space. According to both the AHL transaction wire and the Blues roster on the league web site, no one has been called up. So either the Blues are prepared to go with 17 skaters again or they envision one of their injured forwards returning to action.