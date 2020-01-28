It's Flames turn to get the bounce, take 4-3 lead on Blues after two

After two late goals in the first put the Blues ahead, the scoring swung back the other way in the second period as two goals but the Flames up 4-3 on the Blues after two periods on Tuesday night in Calgary.

Special teams have been the order of the day. Calgary got three of its goals on the power play and the Blues got one. Sean Monahan got his second goal of the game, again on a power play, to tie the game and a goal by Mark Jankowski with 10:13 to go in the period put the Flames back on top.

The Flames had a bunch of odd-man rushes in the second, forcing Jordan Binnington into extra work. For the first time in his career, Binnington has given up four goals in three consecutive games.

The Blues came out on top of a topsy-turvy first period, scoring three times to take a 3-2 lead over the Flames.

The Flames took a 2-1 lead on two power-play goals before the Blues scored twice in 46 seconds in the final two minutes of the period to take the lead.

Alexander Steen got his fifth goal of the season, all since Jan. 9, on a precision pass by Robert Thomas that Steen, driving to the net, quickly shot in. The goal came 5:45 into the game.