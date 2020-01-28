It's Flames turn to get the bounce, take 4-3 lead on Blues after two

After two late goals in the first put the Blues ahead, the scoring swung back the other way in the second period as two goals but the Flames up 4-3 on the Blues after two periods on Tuesday night in Calgary.
Special teams have been the order of the day. Calgary got three of its goals on the power play and the Blues got one. Sean Monahan got his second goal of the game, again on a power play, to tie the game and a goal by Mark Jankowski with 10:13 to go in the period put the Flames back on top.
The Flames had a bunch of odd-man rushes in the second, forcing Jordan Binnington into extra work. For the first time in his career, Binnington has given up four goals in three consecutive games.
The Blues came out on top of a topsy-turvy first period, scoring three times to take a 3-2 lead over the Flames.
The Flames took a 2-1 lead on two power-play goals before the Blues scored twice in 46 seconds in the final two minutes of the period to take the lead.
Alexander Steen got his fifth goal of the season, all since Jan. 9, on a precision pass by Robert Thomas that Steen, driving to the net, quickly shot in. The goal came 5:45 into the game.
A goal by Matthew Tkachuk on a power play got the Flames even. Zach Sanford was in the box after somehow flicking the puck into the stands from basically right next to it. Forty-eight seconds into the power play, Tkachuk got back wood on the puck but his offspeed blooper crossed up Jordan Binnington with 9:22 to go in the period. Tkachuk had gone 10 games without a goal and got his 16th of the season.
Ten seconds into another power play -- this time when Ryan O'Reillly went off for holding -- Sean Monahan scored from the slot to make it 2-1.
The Blues weren't gone. David Perron scored when he redirected a pass from Zach Sanford under goalie David Rittich's pads And then 46 seconds later, Jaden Schwartz redirected in a pass from Brayden Schenn. Perron has 22 goals this season, Schwartz has 17.
The Blues are playing without forward Oskar Sundqvist, who suffered a lower body injury in the Vancouver game. Sammy Blais, just off the injured reserve list, is making his return to the lineup.