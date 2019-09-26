Jim Thomas responds to your Blues and NHL questions and comments in the weekly chat hosted by the Post-Dispatch hockey writer.
BREAKING
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Blues Update e-newsletter
The latest news, talk and features about the St. Louis Blues.
Most Popular
-
Division lead in jeopardy after Cardinals hit a pothole at end of their trip
-
Stretched thin by 19-inning loss, Cardinals falter, fray, and fall again to Arizona, 9-7
-
Faulk finds an old friend in St. Louis as he hits the ice with Blues
-
Cardinals notebook: Wacha's shoulder injury put sudden strain on bullpen, clouds his future
-
BenFred's 5: Shildt questions Zobrist's dancing; Cards tip cap to Rizzo; Matheny to manage Royals?