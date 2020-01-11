Just like an All-Star: Perron scores again as Blues beat Rangers 5-2

David Perron, who shortly before the game learned he was going to the All-Star Game for the first time, kept the good times rolling with a goal in his fourth straight game as the Blues won for the eighth straight time at home, beating the New York Rangers 5-2 on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.
The eight-game home win streak is the longest in the NHL this season and the Blues have won three in a row as they've bounced back after a three-game losing streak.
Perron led an eclectic cast of goalscorers for the Blues, which included defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who last scored in the regular season on Valentine's Day, defenseman Vince Dunn, forward Zach Sanford, who last scored the day before Thanksgiing, and Jaden Schwartz.
Perron will be making his first trip to the All-Star Game after being selected in the NHL's Last Men In voting, giving the Blues four players and one coach at the game coming up here. That was announced about an hour before the game began and then 1:26 into the period got his 20th goal of the season and his eighth on the power play, one-timing a pass from Brayden Schenn for the goal. Perron has 46 points on the season to match his total for last season. The most recent Blue to get to 20 goals this fast was Vladimir Tarasenko in the 2016-17 season, when he got his 20th on Jan. 7.
The Rangers cut the lead to 3-2 on a goal by Brett Howden, left alone in the crease, with 11:11 to go in the second.
The Blues took the lead back to two goals on a bit of back-and-forth passing between Ivan Barbashev and Sanford, with Sanford finishing it off for his fourth goal of the season and first since the day before Thanksgiving.
With 5:10 to go in the period, Schwartz got his 15th goal as he extended his stick to tip in a pass from Schenn, who had nowhere else to put it as he slipped it through traffic on a break.
Bortuzzo – yes, Robert Bortuzzo – scored on a breakaway in the first period and Dunn scored later to give the Blues a 2-1 lead after one period.
Bortuzzo had just a finished serving a four-minute high sticking penalty that had produced far better scoring chances for the Blues then for the Rangers. Alex Pietrangelo stole the puck just as the penalty ended and Ivan Barbashev had it in the neutral zone as the penalty ended, as Bortuzzo got behind the Rangers, got the puck at the blueline and was off to the races, sliding the puck between the legs of Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist.
It was the 15th career goal for Bortuzzo, whose last regular-season goal was Feb. 14 at Arizona, 50 games ago. He also had a goal in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals vs. San Jose last season. Bortuzzo was the last skater from the Blues opening day lineup to get a goal, following Alexander Steen by one period.
Bortuzzo doesn't mess around. Among the goalies he has scored on in his career: Martin Brodeur, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tuukka Rask, Jonathan Quick and John Gibson.
Dunn put the Blues ahead with his seventh goal of the season as Sanford nicely held the puck in traffic and fed Dunn, who fired it in.
The Blues had fallen behind 1:34 into the game when Filip Chytil took the puck in his own and skated the length of the ice, beating Jordan Binnington from the top of the left circle.
The game ended with Dunn and New York's Jacob Trouba slugging it out.