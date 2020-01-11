Just like an All-Star: Perron scores again as Blues beat Rangers 5-2

The Blues took the lead back to two goals on a bit of back-and-forth passing between Ivan Barbashev and Sanford, with Sanford finishing it off for his fourth goal of the season and first since the day before Thanksgiving.

With 5:10 to go in the period, Schwartz got his 15th goal as he extended his stick to tip in a pass from Schenn, who had nowhere else to put it as he slipped it through traffic on a break.

Bortuzzo – yes, Robert Bortuzzo – scored on a breakaway in the first period and Dunn scored later to give the Blues a 2-1 lead after one period.

Bortuzzo had just a finished serving a four-minute high sticking penalty that had produced far better scoring chances for the Blues then for the Rangers. Alex Pietrangelo stole the puck just as the penalty ended and Ivan Barbashev had it in the neutral zone as the penalty ended, as Bortuzzo got behind the Rangers, got the puck at the blueline and was off to the races, sliding the puck between the legs of Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

It was the 15th career goal for Bortuzzo, whose last regular-season goal was Feb. 14 at Arizona, 50 games ago. He also had a goal in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals vs. San Jose last season. Bortuzzo was the last skater from the Blues opening day lineup to get a goal, following Alexander Steen by one period.