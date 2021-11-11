 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just like old times as Blues face Nashville for first time in 21 months
0 comments

Just like old times as Blues face Nashville for first time in 21 months

{{featured_button_text}}
Blues take on Predators

St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) focuses before the puck is dropped in the third period as the Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. The Blues lost to the predators 4-3. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses goalie Jordan Binnington (standing on his head) and other Blues who contributed to this winning road trip. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

It’s been 21 months since the Blues last saw the Nashville Predators in a game.

After seeing only the same seven teams all last season, the Blues are finally starting to see some old Central Division friends. They saw Winnipeg on Tuesday and now get the Predators on Thursday night at Enterprise Center, the only game of a quick homestand.

“It's kind of back to normal,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “Even flying to other cities, even just for one day or whatever, it's nice. Last season, it's been tough. You see the same teams for pretty much all season and especially when we played Arizona seven times in a row, that was a tough one. But we're really excited. It's back to normal.”

“Going back obviously a year or more now,” coach Craig Berube said, “we haven't seen them or played against them, but they have a new coach (John Hynes), new players, they still have a lot of their regulars that have been there. Their style really to me has not changed a whole lot when I watch them. They're a heavy team, they're going to forecheck hard, go to the net hard like they always have. Their back end with (Roman) Josi and (Mattias) Ekholm back there, they make it difficult on you. Josi makes it difficult defensively and offensively. He's just up in the play so much, he anticipates as good as any defenseman as I've seen in the National Hockey League.”

The Blues are two points up on Nashville in the Central, though the Predators have played two more games. Nashville is 6-3-1 in its past 10 games and is coming off a 4-2 win at Dallas last night. This is the last game of a six-game trip for the Predators, who started in Western Canada and now have worked their way back toward home.

Injury updates

None of the Blues injured players skated with the team on Thursday morning, but they all skated separately prior to practice, according to coach Craig Berube. That would be forwards Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist and goalie Villie Husso.

Husso has been out long enough that he is eligible to return to action, but he won’t be suiting up for the Nashville game, with Joel Hofer serving again as the backup to Jordan Binnington. Husso took shots in his session and that points to his being available as the backup for the challenging weekend ahead with Carolina and Edmonton.

Schenn is skating, but Berube said he’s not doing much with the puck, which supports the belief his injury being with the hand or wrist.

“He's not doing a lot with the puck or anything, but he's skating, so that's a good sign,” Berube said. “Other than that, he's day to day right now. We'll keep skating him here and hopefully he keeps improving every day until he's ready to get in there and play. For him to play, he's got to be ready to compete. That's a big part of his game.”

Schedule change

The Blues game against Chicago on the day after Thanksgiving was originally supposed to be on ABC, but it has now been moved exclusively to ESPN+ and ABC has picked up a different game, the New York Rangers and Boston. That change has also moved the start time of the Blues game from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Lines

The success of Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich together on Tuesday in Winnipeg has led to them being linemates tonight, with Tyler Bozak as the center. Ivan Barbashev goes back to being the left wing on the line with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Here’s how the Blues lined up in the morning skate:

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko

Kyrou-Bozak-Buchnevich

Neal-Joshua-Kostin

Defenseman

Scandella-Parayko

Walman-Faulk

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Thoughts on Mozeliak’s ‘fair shake’ comments on Cardinals’ SS Paul DeJong

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News