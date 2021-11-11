Just like old times as Blues face Nashville for first time in 21 months

It’s been 21 months since the Blues last saw the Nashville Predators in a game.
After seeing only the same seven teams all last season, the Blues are finally starting to see some old Central Division friends. They saw Winnipeg on Tuesday and now get the Predators on Thursday night at Enterprise Center, the only game of a quick homestand.
“It's kind of back to normal,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “Even flying to other cities, even just for one day or whatever, it's nice. Last season, it's been tough. You see the same teams for pretty much all season and especially when we played Arizona seven times in a row, that was a tough one. But we're really excited. It's back to normal.”
“Going back obviously a year or more now,” coach Craig Berube said, “we haven't seen them or played against them, but they have a new coach (John Hynes), new players, they still have a lot of their regulars that have been there. Their style really to me has not changed a whole lot when I watch them. They're a heavy team, they're going to forecheck hard, go to the net hard like they always have. Their back end with (Roman) Josi and (Mattias) Ekholm back there, they make it difficult on you. Josi makes it difficult defensively and offensively. He's just up in the play so much, he anticipates as good as any defenseman as I've seen in the National Hockey League.”
The Blues are two points up on Nashville in the Central, though the Predators have played two more games. Nashville is 6-3-1 in its past 10 games and is coming off a 4-2 win at Dallas last night. This is the last game of a six-game trip for the Predators, who started in Western Canada and now have worked their way back toward home.
Injury updates
None of the Blues injured players skated with the team on Thursday morning, but they all skated separately prior to practice, according to coach Craig Berube. That would be forwards Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist and goalie Villie Husso.
Husso has been out long enough that he is eligible to return to action, but he won’t be suiting up for the Nashville game, with Joel Hofer serving again as the backup to Jordan Binnington. Husso took shots in his session and that points to his being available as the backup for the challenging weekend ahead with Carolina and Edmonton.
Schenn is skating, but Berube said he’s not doing much with the puck, which supports the belief his injury being with the hand or wrist.
“He's not doing a lot with the puck or anything, but he's skating, so that's a good sign,” Berube said. “Other than that, he's day to day right now. We'll keep skating him here and hopefully he keeps improving every day until he's ready to get in there and play. For him to play, he's got to be ready to compete. That's a big part of his game.”
Schedule change
The Blues game against Chicago on the day after Thanksgiving was originally supposed to be on ABC, but it has now been moved exclusively to ESPN+ and ABC has picked up a different game, the New York Rangers and Boston. That change has also moved the start time of the Blues game from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Lines
The success of Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich together on Tuesday in Winnipeg has led to them being linemates tonight, with Tyler Bozak as the center. Ivan Barbashev goes back to being the left wing on the line with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko.
Here’s how the Blues lined up in the morning skate:
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron
Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko
Kyrou-Bozak-Buchnevich
Neal-Joshua-Kostin
Defenseman
Scandella-Parayko
Walman-Faulk
Rosen-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington