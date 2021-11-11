Just like old times as Blues face Nashville for first time in 21 months

It’s been 21 months since the Blues last saw the Nashville Predators in a game.

After seeing only the same seven teams all last season, the Blues are finally starting to see some old Central Division friends. They saw Winnipeg on Tuesday and now get the Predators on Thursday night at Enterprise Center, the only game of a quick homestand.

“It's kind of back to normal,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “Even flying to other cities, even just for one day or whatever, it's nice. Last season, it's been tough. You see the same teams for pretty much all season and especially when we played Arizona seven times in a row, that was a tough one. But we're really excited. It's back to normal.”

“Going back obviously a year or more now,” coach Craig Berube said, “we haven't seen them or played against them, but they have a new coach (John Hynes), new players, they still have a lot of their regulars that have been there. Their style really to me has not changed a whole lot when I watch them. They're a heavy team, they're going to forecheck hard, go to the net hard like they always have. Their back end with (Roman) Josi and (Mattias) Ekholm back there, they make it difficult on you. Josi makes it difficult defensively and offensively. He's just up in the play so much, he anticipates as good as any defenseman as I've seen in the National Hockey League.”