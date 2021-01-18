Just like old times, Blues take ice at Enterprise Center

The Blues hit the ice at their new-look Enterprise Center for the morning skate on Monday prior to their home opener tonight against San Jose at 7 p.m.
It's different.
Not different as in the millions that have spent on renovations over the past few years, but rather changes brought on by COVID-19. Tarps with ads cover the bottom nine rows of seat starting from behind the goals and going behind the benches. (The opposite side, the side the TV cameras are on, has not been tarped.) With no one in seats to block, there's an extra layer of ads on the glass behind the bench. It won't show up on camera, but the vast majority of seats in the stands have plastic straps around them rendering them unusable.
Colton Parayko was absent from practice, but the fact that Niko Mikkola skated in his place in the morning skate rather than a larger-scale reconfiguring of the pairings points to an expectation that he will play tonight. Parayko left the ice slightly ahead of everyone else on Sunday, walking to the dressing room accompanied by trainer Ray Barile. Mikkola also stayed on the ice with scratches Mackenzie MacEachern and Sammy Blais after everyone else had gone inside.
The lines and pairings were the same as we saw on Sunday in practice:
Forwards
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron