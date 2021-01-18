Just like old times, Blues take ice at Enterprise Center

Not different as in the millions that have spent on renovations over the past few years, but rather changes brought on by COVID-19. Tarps with ads cover the bottom nine rows of seat starting from behind the goals and going behind the benches. (The opposite side, the side the TV cameras are on, has not been tarped.) With no one in seats to block, there's an extra layer of ads on the glass behind the bench. It won't show up on camera, but the vast majority of seats in the stands have plastic straps around them rendering them unusable.