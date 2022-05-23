Kadri caps a tumultuous trip to St. Louis with a hat trick

Coming into Game 4 on Monday night, Colorado coach Jared Bednar was confident everyone on his team was ready for the game, with one exception: forward Nazem Kadri.

In the previous 48 hours, Kadri had been involved in a play that knocked Blues goalie Jordan Binnington out of the series and possibly the season, and then received online racial slurs and threats, which were real enough that the St. Louis police was on hand at the game.

"The one guy that I was kind of concerned about was Naz," Bednar said, "but I thought he was amazing. A tremendous game from him, a focus, a discipline. I'm proud of him. I'm really proud of the way he's handled the last 48 hours and to be able to come out and perform like that in the pressure situation is amazing."

With every reason to be distracted, Kadri scored a hat trick in Colorado’s 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4 that put the Avalanche up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. If the Blues don't win Game 5 on Wednesday in Denver, their season will be over.

“I guess I needed some fuel,” Kadri said. “I was pretty upset for the last couple of days, but it is what it is. We got the win and that’s what we wanted.

“I guess someone had contacted (the police) about some hateful messages and I was able to read those messages and they were very extreme. So, you know, I just tried to shake it off. They did a good job of assuring me and making me feel safe. I just had to worry about coming (to the rink) and showing up tonight.”

Asked to expand on what the comments were like, Kadri, a Muslim of Lebanese descent, said, “Racial. Threatening. All of that good stuff.”

In addition to scoring the goals, Kadri clearly got under the Blues’ skin. In the second period, he made contact with David Perron that the Blues forward took exception with, and after the whistle, first Pavel Buchnevich went after Kadri and then Perron jumped him, leading to two penalties on the Blues and none on the Avalanche and a two-minute five-on-three advantage, with Kadri scoring just after the power play ended.

“I mean, I figured someone was going to have something to say,” Kadri said, “but that’s just stupid penalties that we cashed in on and it hurt them. If you lose your cool, we’ll make you pay.”

“Proud of him,” said Bednar. “You hate to see it cause I read this stuff online and it's not St Louis Blues fans. It's a couple of people, or more than a couple of people, that made the negative comments that we don't like to see but that's not a reflection of St. Louis fans. I spent time here as part of the organization and it's just not. but with what happened, Naz has a job to do and to be able to stay focused and to be able to perform like that under the circumstances, I thought, showed a lot of character and a lot of resolve and he's an awesome guy and tough kid and he elevated his game at the at the best time to kind of show everyone what he's made of and that's why we're so proud of them as a group, not just myself, our whole organization.”

“It was awesome,” said Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. “I felt so good for him. You know, imagine being in his situation, it can't be a fun thing. Like I said, no human being should actually receive that type of treatment, especially with a hockey game. It's just insane. And that being said, I think he liked being the villain tonight and he certainly stepped up for us.”

Kadri was already disliked by Blues fans after he knocked Justin Faulk out of the last season’s playoffs with a hit gave Faulk a concussion and that earned Kadri an eight-game suspension and then colliding with Binnington in Game 3, along with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen, and landing on top of him and injuring Binnington's left leg, took it one more step. (Binnington was walking very slowly and with a noticeable limp on Monday night with his leg in a brace.) Kadri was booed every time he touched the puck, every time his name was announced for a goal and, had there been any Blues fans around after the game, after he was named as the game’s No. 1 star. In this were a movie, not only did the villain get away, he got the girl as well. And the Blues have been left tied to the railroad tracks.

“I know that they’re booing me and what-not,” Kadri said, “but that’s what being a fan is. As a home team and a home player, you want the fans on your side and heckling the other team, as long as it’s within the guidelines. I’ve got no issues with that and I know what was said isn’t a reflection on every single fan in St. Louis. I understand that and I want to make that clear. But for those that wasted their time sending messages like that, I feel sorry for them.”

Kadri did single out Blues coach Craig Berube, who when asked about the play that knocked Binnington out of the series on Saturday, said to look at Kadri’s reputation.

“(It started) with their head coach probably,” Kadri said. “He made some comments that I wasn’t a fan of. I guess he’s never heard of bulletin-board material. I don’t know what that was about. But like I said, there were a lot of people saying a lot of things. I’ve got to tune it out. I’ll step up when I have to.”

Kadri’s first goal, in the second period, put the Avalanche up 2-1. His second, 3½ minutes later, made it 4-1 and put the Blues in a deep hole. His third, which brought a smattering of hats on to the ice, made it 5-3 midway through the third period and dampened Blues comeback plans.

“Amazing. Amazing,” he said. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game, especially after what happened. I tried to do that as best as possible. Sometimes you’ve got to be patient and you’ve got to wait. I was able to strike early in the second period and was able to get the mojo going, in terms of individually and as a team, so it felt amazing. Especially to do it on the road, it was pure.”

"We’re so proud of him," said Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper, "to deal with that, to come out and use that as the fuel to raise your game and play the way he did tonight. He was our best player and we all have his back. There’s not a single guy that’s not there for him."

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.