Hot prospect Klim Kostin made his NHL debut on Saturday night for the Blues against Anaheim. That was the highlight of the first period for them, as they fell behind the Ducks 2-0 at Enterprise Center.
Kostin had a team-high three hits in the first period but no shot attempts as he played on a line with fellow 20-year-old Robert Thomas and not quite 20-year-old Tyler Bozak. (He's 33.) Kostin made the ceremonial solo lap on the ice during pregame warmups.
As for the Blues, it was reminiscent of Friday night in Columbus, where the first period was not good. This one wasn't too great either.
The Blues gave up a goal four minutes in on a two-on-one that Ryan Getzlaf finished on a feed from Max Jones. A little less than two minutes later, it was 2-0. Jordan Binnington went behind his net to get a puck, passed behind the goal line to Alex Pietrangelo, who tried to clear the puck on his backhand, only to hit the skate of Anaheim's Nicolas Deslauriers and have it go right to Derek Grant, who got to the puck before Binnington could get back to the net and he whacked it into the open net.
Anaheim ended the period on a power play and will have 1:22 to start the second period after Ryan O'Reilly went off for slashing.
As for Kostin, coach Craig Berube wanted him to play a simple game in his debut.
"He's got to keep the game simple, for sure," Berube said. "He's a big, physical guy, play your game. Work the puck in the offensive zone, be strong on it, be physical, but at the same time disciplined. Keep it simple. Keep your shifts short, go in straight lines up and down the ice. He's a big guy, he's got a good shot, use your shot. Get to the net."