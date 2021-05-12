Kostin will make season debut with Blues tonight vs. Wild

Forward Klim Kostin will make his long-awaited season debut for the Blues tonight when the team faces Minnesota at Enterprise Center at 8 p.m.

Kostin spent the season playing in the KHL, after the Blues loaned him to Avangard Omsk in September when there were doubts as to when the NHL and AHL seasons would start. The Blues wanted to be sure that Kostin's development wasn't stalled by a season without hockey, and the team could have used him at times when injuries depleted their forward corps. Kostin stayed with Avangard the whole season and ended up winning the Gagarin Cup as champions of the KHL.

Kostin came back to the States after the KHL season ended and after a weeklong quarantine, can play tonight.

"Obviously, a big body guy, power-forward type hockey," coach Craig Berube said. "Up and down the wing and bang bodies and go to the net. Just simple hockey. He doesn't need to complicate the game. He just needs to go north-south and manage the puck properly and use his big body."

Kostin will be on a line with Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman.

"Just some size on that line," Berube said. "You've got two skilled guys that make plays, the other guy's a shooter and you've got a big body that can get pucks for him, bang, get in there on the forecheck and go to the net."