Kostin will make season debut with Blues tonight vs. Wild

Forward Klim Kostin will make his long-awaited season debut for the Blues tonight when the team faces Minnesota at Enterprise Center at 8 p.m.
Kostin spent the season playing in the KHL, after the Blues loaned him to Avangard Omsk in September when there were doubts as to when the NHL and AHL seasons would start. The Blues wanted to be sure that Kostin's development wasn't stalled by a season without hockey, and the team could have used him at times when injuries depleted their forward corps. Kostin stayed with Avangard the whole season and ended up winning the Gagarin Cup as champions of the KHL.
Kostin came back to the States after the KHL season ended and after a weeklong quarantine, can play tonight.
"Obviously, a big body guy, power-forward type hockey," coach Craig Berube said. "Up and down the wing and bang bodies and go to the net. Just simple hockey. He doesn't need to complicate the game. He just needs to go north-south and manage the puck properly and use his big body."
Kostin will be on a line with Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman.
"Just some size on that line," Berube said. "You've got two skilled guys that make plays, the other guy's a shooter and you've got a big body that can get pucks for him, bang, get in there on the forecheck and go to the net."
The Blues again be without Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, Vince Dunn and Jake Walman. Tarasenko, Blais and Dunn all skated separately with the extras and Berube said any combination of them could be available on Thursday for the regular-season finale. The team is still waiting for word on Walman, who is on the league's COVID protocol list. Tyler Bozak is getting a day of rest.
Berube had earlier said that they hoped to have Kostin available for the final game of the regular season, but now they'll get two looks at him prior to the playoffs.
"It is (a bonus)," he said. "With all the recalls and that stuff that had to be worked out, it is good that we can get him in a couple games."
"Klim's a good buddy of mine," forward Jordan Kyrou said, "so I'm happy to finally see him. It's been a while. ... I'm sure he's ready to go for sure."
"He's a big dude," said center Brayden Schenn, "a big kid and we like it that he brings a little physicality to our team. Whether he's playing in the playoffs or not (we don't know), but we know on our roster we always have that guy that can play extremely hard, compete hard and bring energy for us as well as skill."
Kostin had seven goals and 11 assists in 43 regular-season games in the KHL and five goals and four assists in 24 playoff games. He had 50 penalty minutes in the regular season, 44 in the playoffs.
He got into four games with the Blues last season, with one goal. Kostin was the team's second first-round pick (the 31st overall), in the 2017 draft. The Blues chose Thomas with the 20th pick in that draft.
The lines for Wednesday:
FORWARDS
Barbashev-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Kostin-Thomas-Hoffman
Clifford-Sanford-MacEachern
DEFENSEMEN
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Parayko
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
GOALIE
Husso
Wild projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala -- Victor Rask -- Marcus Johansson
Nick Bonino -- Nico Sturm -- Nick Bjugstad
Ryan Suter -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba
Carson Soucy -- Ian Cole
Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Zach Parise, Brad Hunt
Injured: None
Bringing it
The Blues-Kings game on Monday was a fairly lifeless affair between two teams without much to play for. The Blues are hoping to have a bit more energy on Wednesday.
"I think we have to prepare and be ready for what's at stake after those two games," Schenn said. "You want to be feeling good and feeling confident heading into whatever series we're in. It's probably pretty natural once you clinch to maybe take a step back probably emotionally, we grinded pretty hard for 17 or 18 games there to try and get in, playing against good teams. The LA game, I don't think there was much enthusiasm from both sides with them being out but we know tonight Minny's going to play hard, they can still move up in the standings so we've got to be ready for a tough game."
Standings watch
The Blues are locked into fourth in the West Division, but the other three spots are still in flux.
Vegas can win the division (and the President's Trophy) if they get more points from their game with San Jose than Colorado gets from its game with Los Angeles.
Colorado can take the division (and the President's Trophy) if it wins while Vegas loses in regulation.
Minnesota has a remote chance for getting second, but for that to happen, the Wild would have to beat the Blues twice while the Avalanche lost to the Kings twice.
The Blues will play whoever comes in first in the division.