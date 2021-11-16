 Skip to main content
Krug, Sundqvist, Perunovich will be in lineup for Blues vs. Coyotes
Blues Coyotes Hockey

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

There will be all sorts of new faces in the Blues lineup on Tuesday night against Arizona. One's been gone a couple weeks, one eight months and another will be there for the first time.

It all adds up to a needed jolt of energy for a Blues team that has lost three in a row.

Defenseman Torey Krug will be back after missing five games because of COVID. He'll jump back into his spot on the first power play as well.

Forward Oskar Sundqvist will return to action after tearing knee ligaments on March 19. He'll be centering the fourth line. 

And Scott Perunovich will be making his NHL debut after tearing it up in the AHL with Springfield. Perunovich looks to be on the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo and on the second power play unit. 

Lines

Blues

Forwards

Kyrou-O'Reilly-Buchnevich

Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Bozak-Perron

Kostin-Sundqvist-Neal

Defensemen

The defense rotated a lot in warmups, but will likely be:

Scandella-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Perunovich-Walman

Goalie

Binnington

Jake Walman will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

