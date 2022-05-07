Krug will be out "some time" but Berube hints of Perunovich return

Torey Krug will be out of the lineup for "some time" after injuring his left leg on Friday night, and his replacement in the lineup for Game 4 could be Scott Perunovich.

"We'll see," coach Craig Berube said. "He's a possibility right now too."

Perunovich's status has become a bit of a mystery, and subject to regular change. He has been skating with the team for a while, and early in the series, Berube said he was closer to playing than people may have expected, but after Nick Leddy got hurt in Game 2, Berube said that Perunovich was not that close to being back. Now, after losing Krug in Game 3, he might be.

The Blues had a short practice, about 20 minutes, devoted mostly to power play work, and Perunovich ran one of the units, though Justin Faulk, who normally does that, was given the day off from practice after logging heavy minutes in the past two games.

"He can move the puck and moves well," Berube said. "It was good to see him, he's back and ready to go if we need him. We'll see.

"He hasn't played games in a long time. It was good that he could run that power play with Krug out right now. We'll see how that goes. He needs some reps. It was one of the reasons we wanted to get out there today too."

Perunovich last played in the NHL against Toronto on Jan. 15. A month later, he was sent to Springfield on a conditioning assignment but on March 9, the team announced he would have surgery on his left wrist and be re-evaluated in eight weeks, which was May 4.

Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo sat out practice but came out on to the ice when drills were done and skated. Bortuzzo looked to have a black right eye after he took a puck to the face in Game 2, but he had no additional protective equipment on his face.

"It's good," Berube said. "We'll see how they do on the ice today. I can't answer that question (about availability) now. We'll see how they do after the skate here."

In case Perunovich, Leddy or Bortuzzo can't go, the Blues still have Steven Santini with them and he would be in the lineup for Game 4.

The Blues didn't run any offense other than the power play, so how the lines may shake out isn't known. On the power play, the Blues moved Vladimir Tarasenko to what was normally Krug's unit, alongside Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, giving the Blues potential for one-timers on each wing. Brandon Saad went to the second unit.

"You've got two threats on the flanks," Berube said. "It's been good before. It's had success in the past."

Berube would not say who would be in goal for Game 4.

"We'll decide that tomorrow," he said.

