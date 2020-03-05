Kyrou looks to be back in Blues lineup on Friday vs. Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- After sitting out the past two games, Jordan Kyrou looks to be back in the lineup for the Blues for Friday night when they face the Devils at the Prudential Center.
"I'd like to, he was playing well," coach Craig Berube said on Thursday. "He's feeling good. He's got great skill and we can get a guy in there with that kind of skill level, it's good for our team."
Kyrou missed the Dallas game because he was sick and then sat out the Rangers game on Tuesday. Berube said Kyrou was well enough to have played that game if needed, but Jacob de la Rose had shown well in the previous game and Berube stuck with him.
"The first day I couldn't get out of bed," Kyrou said. "I had like no energy at all, no strength. I feel good now. I had strep throat. I was pretty sick. My energy felt good and I feel pretty close to normal."
The Blues had Wednesday off in Manhattan before resuming practice on Thursday.
Kyrou going back in and Carl Gunnarsson going in for Robert Bortuzzo look to be the only lineup changes. Which is not surprising considering the team is on an eight-game win streak.
Forwards
Schwartz-O'Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Barbashev-Sundqvist-Blais
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
CONTACT
Vladimir Tarasenko skated with the team in practice again, joining a line with Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose in practice on Thursday. He didn't take part in any of the limited contact drills at the end of the session. Berube said Tarasenko had been getting contact in separate sessions from assistant coaches and scratches, but hadn't been cleared to go full out in practice.
"The coaches will go in the corner with him and things like that," Berube said, "an extra guy will push him around a bit. He's had some contact the last couple practices. That's all we can do now until he gets his test done. He can't do too much. Still waiting."
SCHEDULE WATCHING
Colorado's overtime loss to Anaheim on Wednesday left them two points back of the Blues with a game in hand. The first tiebreaker in the NHL is now regulation wins (not regulation and overtime wins) so if Colorado pulls even at any point, they will technically move into first because they have 36 to the Blues' 31. Since it's unlikely the Blues will make up that difference over the final 15 games, the Blues will have to finish ahead of the Colorado to take the division.
Over the next two weeks, the Blues and Avalanche schedules are synchronized: Thanks to the schedule changes revolving around the makeup Anaheim game, the Blues and Avalanche always play on the same day for the next two weeks. Dallas, meanwhile, plays on a different day almost every time. So when the Blues are playing, the Avs are playing and when the Blues are off, the Stars are playing.
Colorado will play its game in hand on March 25, and after that, the Blues and Avalanche will again match schedules the rest of the season, right down to the final game on April 4 in Denver.