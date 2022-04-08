 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kyrou not on ice for morning skate, may miss Minnesota game

Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou (25) fights with Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) for control of the puck in the first period during an NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Jordan Kyrou, who has been back for two games after missing three games with a sickness, was not on the ice for the Blues morning skate on Friday, making it appear likely he will not play on Friday night against Minnesota in a key Central Division matchup.

Alexei Toropchenko moved into Kyrou’s spot alongside Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev. Logan Brown returned to the fourth line, centering Nathan Walker and Mackenzie MacEachern.

Blues coach Craig Berube will address the media shortly.

The Blues had two familiar faces back on the ice, as Tyler Bozak and Torey Krug skated with the team for the first time since their respective injuries. Krug has missed seven games with a hand injury and Bozak has missed 11 games with a lower-body injury.

On defense, Niko Mikkola is back in the lineup, stepping into the spot Calle Rosen has had the past five games.

On the power play, Vladimir Tarasenko switched units, skating with Barbashev, Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Justin Faulk. Brandon Saad took Tarasenko’s place on the first unit.

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Toropchenko

MacEachern-Brown-Walker

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

