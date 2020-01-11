Kyrou out for the Blues, de la Rose in against Rangers

Jordan Kyrou is a healthy scratch tonight, and it has nothing to do with the offsides that cost the Blues a goal _ one scored by Kyrou _ in successive games against San Jose and Buffalo earlier this week.

Against a high-scoring New York Rangers team Saturday at Enterprise Center, it’s all about puck possession and defense, which explains why Kyrou is out and Jacob de la Rose is back in the lineup.

“Any young player, the NHL’s a tough league,” coach Craig Berube said. “(Kyrou) needs to become a harder player. That’s the best way I can put it. Like in battles and wall battles. Little things here and there.

“He’s a dynamic player, great speed and skill in open ice. But you don’t get that much open ice a lot of times. So I want to see him battle harder and be more competitive in those areas.”

Berube said it’s not uncommon for younger, skilled players trying to establish themselves in the NHL to need work in such areas.

“No, not at all,” Berube said. “It’s normal. And it’s normal in his progression here that maybe he doesn’t play all the time. You learn from it. You watch video. And you understand, when I get back in there, this is what I got to do.