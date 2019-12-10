BUFFALO, N.Y. – Austin Poganski will make his NHL debut and Jordan Kyrou will make his season debut tonight when the Blues play the Sabres at Key Bank Arena.
Kyrou, making his long-awaited but possibly ahead-of-schedule debut as he recovers from offseason kneecap surgery, draws a plum assignment, skating with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn on the top line. Poganski will be on the fourth line with Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose. Nathan Walker will be a scratch tonight and Troy Brouwer moves up to the third line with Ivan Barbashev and Robert Thomas.
Jake Allen is in goal.
"For two years now, he's been one of the top scorers in the American Hockey League," coach Craig Berube said. "That's what he is. You have to put him with players where he has an opportunity to produce. With those guys, he'll have an opportunity to produce. That's where he fits in. ... We all know Kyrou. He's a scorer. We need a guy that can hopefully come up here and do a good job with one of our lines, got him with Schenn, Schwartz, looking that he might provide some offense."
Kyrou said that he's felt 100 percent for about a week. In that time, he had four goals, including a hat trick. Berube said the Blues would have liked to have waited even longer.
"We might have wanted to leave him a little bit longer," Berube said. "It's a situation that occurred and he played well down there. With his injury from last year, it takes a long time."
Poganski's family is coming in from Minnesota for the game. He's been a healthy scratch five times, got sent down to the AHL to play in Toronto on Sunday, and was called back on Monday.
"Poganski's an up and down winger," Berube said. "He had a real good camp, (he can) forecheck, get on people, a simple player but he plays hard, disrupts the other team. That's his game."
"Extremely excited," said Poganski. "Hope for this, dream of this your entire life. You put so much hard work and dedication and timing and finally it's going to pay off tonight so I can't be any more excited."
LINES
Blues
Forwards
Perron-O'Reilly-Bozak
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Barbashev-Thomas-Brouwer
MacEachern-de la Rose-Poganski
Defensemen
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Allen