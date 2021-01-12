Kyrou starts season on taxi squad, but Berube says he'll be available opening night

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- The Blues set their opening-night roster on Tuesday, a 22-man group that allows them to be cap compliant and set in motion the moves needed to set the roster they'll actually use to start the season.

Forward Jordan Kyrou was placed on the taxi squad and was not on the ice for the team's practice on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center prior to flying to Colorado for their season opener on Wednesday. But coach Craig Berube was adamant that Kyrou, the top prospect in the Blues' system, would be on the ice for opening night.

"He's fine to play," Berube said. "He's available to play. He's had a good camp, he's ready to play. He'll have a pregame skate in the morning and he'll be fine to go."

Teams can carry up to 23 players, but with the team's salary cap situation, they are carrying one less to start. Among those 22 players on the roster is forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who will then be moved to long-term injured reserve, which will free up, for the time being, $7 million of cap space. After that happens, the Blues will be able to bring Kyrou back to the main squad.