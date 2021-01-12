Kyrou starts season on taxi squad, but Berube says he'll be available opening night

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- The Blues set their opening-night roster on Tuesday, a 22-man group that allows them to be cap compliant and set in motion the moves needed to set the roster they'll actually use to start the season.
Forward Jordan Kyrou was placed on the taxi squad and was not on the ice for the team's practice on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center prior to flying to Colorado for their season opener on Wednesday. But coach Craig Berube was adamant that Kyrou, the top prospect in the Blues' system, would be on the ice for opening night.
"He's fine to play," Berube said. "He's available to play. He's had a good camp, he's ready to play. He'll have a pregame skate in the morning and he'll be fine to go."
Teams can carry up to 23 players, but with the team's salary cap situation, they are carrying one less to start. Among those 22 players on the roster is forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who will then be moved to long-term injured reserve, which will free up, for the time being, $7 million of cap space. After that happens, the Blues will be able to bring Kyrou back to the main squad.
Other than the top 12 forwards and seven defensemen, the only other players on the ice for practice were forward Austin Poganski and defenseman Scott Perunovich. Poganski will be on the taxi squad and Perunovich was among 16 players sent to Utica, which will be the Blues' AHL affiliate this season while their usual team, Springfield, sits out the season.
All the Blues who were placed on waivers on Monday cleared. The most relevant names on that list are forwards Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose and defenseman Jake Walman. (Niko Mikkola, a candidate to get some ice time this season, is waiver exempt, as is Kyrou.) Berube said "some" of the taxi squad will travel to Colorado.
The six players on the taxi squad will be Kyrou, Poganski, MacEachern, de la Rose, Mikkola and goalie Joel Hofer. The team's No. 3 goalie is likely Jon Gillies, who has NHL experience, and will be able to get game action in the AHL when that season starts.
Sent to Utica were: Sam Anas, Evan Fitzpatrick, Gillies, Dakota Joshua, Tanner Kaspick, Hugh McGing, Curtis McKenzie, Jake Neighbours, Perunovich, Evan Polei, Mitch Reinke, Steve Santini, Nolan Stevens, Tyler Tucker, Nathan Walker and Jake Walman. In a separate move, the club assigned Matthias Laferriere to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL.
The Blues 22-man opening day roster is:
Forwards: Sammy Blais, Brayden Schenn, Zach Sanford, Kyle Clifford, Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Mike Hoffman, Oskar Sundqvist, Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko
Defensemen: Carl Gunnarsson, Marco Scandella, Vince Dunn, Robert Bortuzzo, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk
Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Ville Husso
Other than that, it was a fairly typical day for the Blues as they, and the rest of the league, head into the great unknown of just what this season will look like.
"They looked ready today," Berube said. "They were really moving out there today, it was fast. They did a lot of good things out there today, but that's practice. We've got to go out and play games and we'll see what happens tomorrow, but they're ready. They want to play games."
The lines and defensive pairings were, with the exception of Kyrou, what Berube has shown since the start of camp:
Forwards
Schenn-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Thomas-Hoffman
Sanford-Bozak-Blais
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
(Poganski)
Defense
Scandella-Faulk
Krug-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
(Gunnarsson-Perunovich)
Goalies
Binnington
Husso
Here's Hoffman
The practice also marked the first session for Mike Hoffman since he signed his one-year, $4 million contract on Monday.
"He's gotten better and better," Berube said. "He can skate and shoot obviously and make plays. You can see that out there. I think it's about him understanding how we play and buying in to how we play. Hanging on to pucks down low, when you don't have a puck, you work and track back. We're a working team and he'll get there."
"It's nice," Hoffman said. "You can look ahead and have our line in the right direction for the upcoming games in Colorado. I think everyone's real excited to have camp over and get started on the real deal."