Kyrou wins NHL fastest skater competition

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou came to the NHL fastest skater competition hoping to improve on his time from three years ago when he took part in the race at the AHL All-Star Game.

He didn’t do that, but it didn’t really matter since he won the race anyway, making a lap around the ice at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 13.55 seconds.

Kyrou had a time of 13.52 when he came in second in the AHL competition in 2019.

“You don’t want to fall here,” Kyrou told ESPN after the race, “but you want try to give it your all so I just went out there and just moved my feet as quick as I could.”

Kyrou beat Adrian Kempe of Los Angeles by .035, and Chris Kreider of the Rangers was third at 13.664. Kyrou was the fifth of the eight skaters, but after he took the lead, he had to wait for three of the league’s fastest skaters to get their turns. Dylan Larkin of Detroit holds the record in the competition, Cale Makar of Colorado is tied for the fastest in-game time clocked by the NHL this season, and Connor McDavid of Edmonton, who was tied with Makar for the fastest time and is a three-time winner of the competition. But Larkin finished in 14.116, Makar in 13.834 and McDavid, the final skater, finished in 13.690, .14 seconds behind Kyrou.

Kyrou has long been known for his speed. Columnist Benjamin Hochman wrote about where it comes from earlier this season.

