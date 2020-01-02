You are the owner of this article.
Late goal puts Avs up 1-0 on Blues after one period
Ovechkin, Pastrnak, MacKinnon, McDavid are All-Star captains

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, swings at the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Denver. Carolina won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Colorado scored with 10.3 seconds to go in the first period to take a 1-0 lead on the Blues after one period in Denver.

The teams sit atop the Central Division standings, with the Blues eight points up on the Avalanche.

The Blues had the puck in Colorado's end of the ice with time running down when Justin Faulk couldn't hang on to the puck passed back to him by Brayden Schenn and Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche grabbed it and took off on a breakaway. He shot to the top right corner on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and beat him cleanly for his 25th goal of the season.

The Blues had two power plays in the first period but had only two shots on goal in the four minutes with an extra man. Colorado had one power play had one shot on goal in its power play.

Sports